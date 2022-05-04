Brecorder Logo
May 04, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Musk says Twitter may charge slight fee for commercial, government users

Reuters 04 May, 2022

Elon Musk said on Tuesday Twitter Inc will always be free for casual users but may charge a slight fee for commercial and government users, as the billionaire entrepreneur tries to boost the social media platform's reach from 'niche' to most Americans.

"Twitter will always be free for casual users, but maybe a slight cost for commercial/government users," Musk said in a tweet.

Twitter did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Reuters.

Experts see harsh realities ahead for Musk at Twitter

Tesla chief Musk has been suggesting a raft of changes to Twitter since last month. After adding the company to his cart recently, Musk said he wanted to enhance the platform with new features, making the algorithms open source to increase trust, defeating the spam bots, and authenticating all humans.

Last month, even before reaching a deal with Twitter, Musk had suggested few changes to the Twitter Blue premium subscription service, including slashing its price.

At the annual Met Gala in New York on Monday, Musk said he would make Twitter transparent about how tweets are promoted or demoted and wanted its software to be publicly available for critique.

Elon Musk Twitter Inc annual Met Gala Twitter Blue premium

Comments

1000 characters

Musk says Twitter may charge slight fee for commercial, government users

Govt, allies to work together to resolve Pakistan's economic issues: PM Shehbaz

Eid-ul-Fitr being celebrated across country with religious zeal and fervour

SBP: Dr Murtaza to assume charge of acting governor?

PM conveys Eid greetings to Abu Dhabi Crown Prince

US reviewing tariffs on Chinese goods set to end in July

Fed convenes to launch new salvo against record US inflation

COAS Bajwa spends Eid with troops at LoC

Afghan women defend right to drive as Taliban curb licenses

BMW, Mercedes-Benz to sell car-sharing joint venture to Stellantis

Gas supply issues: Base tariff of KE increases to Rs31/kWh

Read more stories