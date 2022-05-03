ANL 12.95 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.78%)
ASC 10.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.41%)
ASL 12.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-4.29%)
AVN 81.84 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.21%)
BOP 6.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.89%)
CNERGY 6.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-4.8%)
FFL 7.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.67%)
FNEL 6.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.82%)
GGGL 13.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.24%)
GGL 20.18 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.92%)
GTECH 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.43%)
HUMNL 7.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-5.3%)
KEL 2.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.73%)
KOSM 3.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.38%)
MLCF 33.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.81%)
PACE 3.45 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.17%)
PIBTL 6.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.39%)
PRL 17.30 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.82%)
PTC 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
SILK 1.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.82%)
SNGP 30.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-3.76%)
TELE 13.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-6.17%)
TPL 10.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.56%)
TPLP 20.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.92%)
TREET 32.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-2%)
TRG 78.90 Decreased By ▼ -2.45 (-3.01%)
UNITY 23.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.86%)
WAVES 14.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.5%)
WTL 1.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.18%)
YOUW 5.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.73%)
BR100 4,551 Decreased By -43.8 (-0.95%)
BR30 16,372 Decreased By -390.8 (-2.33%)
KSE100 45,249 Decreased By -283.9 (-0.62%)
KSE30 17,315 Decreased By -112.6 (-0.65%)
Brecorder Logo
May 03, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

UAE team due today: PM highlights criticality of FDI

APP 03 May, 2022

LAHORE: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said on Monday that for uplift of country’s economy it was highly important to put forward feasible and attractive projects before the investors to fetch maximum foreign investment.

He said this while presiding over a preparatory meeting held prior to the meeting with United Arab Emirates (UAE) delegation. The UAE delegation would meet the premier tomorrow in Lahore.

The Prime Minister directed to make government to government agreements transparent. It was decided in the meeting that agreements related to energy, infrastructure development, getting petroleum products on deferred payments and provision of long term loans on easy conditions should be made with the delegation. Shehbaz Sharif directed the participants of the meeting to make all out efforts for ensuring successful dialogue with the UAE delegation.

The meeting was attended by Federal Minister for Power Khurram Dastgir, State Minister Musadik Malik, Board of Investment Secretary Imdad Bosal and other senior officers.

UAE’s economic team to arrive in Pakistan for implementation of leadership’s decisions

Meanwhile, the delegation would also interact with the government’s economic team and deliberate on the ways to accelerate the economic activities between the two countries.

The prime minister would also host a dinner reception for the delegation which would also discuss the promotion of economic and trade relations as well as the investment.

The members of the delegation would be apprised of a conducive atmosphere for investment in Pakistan.

The discussion on cooperation in the fields of energy, economy, and petroleum industry is also on the agenda.

Shehbaz Sharif uae FDI Khurram Dastgir

Comments

1000 characters

UAE team due today: PM highlights criticality of FDI

Targeted subsidy for motorcyclists under consideration: Price differential claims on petrol, HSD increase substantially

Gas supply issues: Base tariff of KE increases to Rs31/kWh

Futures exchange: SECP revises terms for applicants

Company ‘involved’ in under-invoicing: PML-N govt to investigate ex-FBR chief?

Business leaders put their weight behind armed forces

‘Shell corporations’ in Dubai: FTO study unearths incidence of under-invoicing

OPEC oil output in April barely rises as African outages weigh: survey

‘US-backed conspiracy’: Imran demands CJP constitute commission

Eid-ul-Fitr today

Read more stories