UAE team due today: PM highlights criticality of FDI

LAHORE: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said on Monday that for uplift of country’s economy it was highly important to put forward feasible and attractive projects before the investors to fetch maximum foreign investment.

He said this while presiding over a preparatory meeting held prior to the meeting with United Arab Emirates (UAE) delegation. The UAE delegation would meet the premier tomorrow in Lahore.

The Prime Minister directed to make government to government agreements transparent. It was decided in the meeting that agreements related to energy, infrastructure development, getting petroleum products on deferred payments and provision of long term loans on easy conditions should be made with the delegation. Shehbaz Sharif directed the participants of the meeting to make all out efforts for ensuring successful dialogue with the UAE delegation.

The meeting was attended by Federal Minister for Power Khurram Dastgir, State Minister Musadik Malik, Board of Investment Secretary Imdad Bosal and other senior officers.

UAE’s economic team to arrive in Pakistan for implementation of leadership’s decisions

Meanwhile, the delegation would also interact with the government’s economic team and deliberate on the ways to accelerate the economic activities between the two countries.

The prime minister would also host a dinner reception for the delegation which would also discuss the promotion of economic and trade relations as well as the investment.

The members of the delegation would be apprised of a conducive atmosphere for investment in Pakistan.

The discussion on cooperation in the fields of energy, economy, and petroleum industry is also on the agenda.