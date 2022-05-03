‘US-backed conspiracy’: Imran demands CJP constitute commission

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister (PM) and chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan Monday while repeating his allegations against the ouster of his government through a no-confidence motion has once again demanded an open hearing by forming a commission on ‘letter-gate’ issue, insisting that the PTI government was removed through a ‘foreign conspiracy’.

In an over five minutes long video message released here on the social networking site, Twitter, Imran Khan openly called out the Biden administration for its involvement in a “regime change conspiracy” in Pakistan. He said that an open inquiry will expose all those involved in the conspiracy.

He claimed that his government was removed owing to an independent foreign policy as he visited Russia which was ready to supply cheap crude oil to Pakistan as well as 30 percent below the market rate wheat.

The PTI chairman said, “I put the message before the Pakistani nation, the chief justice of Pakistan, the speaker, the president and the National Security Council. I told everyone that there was an ‘outside conspiracy’ against the Pakistani government and democracy,” adding I had also told everyone that our ‘Mir Jafar’ and ‘Mir Sadiq’ had been involved in this conspiracy.

The PTI chairman shared a footage in which a US defence analyst, Rebecca Grant, during an interview with FOX News said that her country had played a role in ousting PTI Chairman Imran Khan through the vote of no-confidence.

Imran Khan wrote on his Twitter handle, “If anyone had any doubts about US regime change conspiracy this video should remove all doubts as to why a democratically elected PM and his government were removed. Clearly the US wants an obedient puppet as PM who will not allow Pak choice of neutrality in a European war”.

‘Foreign conspiracy’: Chomsky rejects Imran’s narrative

He said, “After this reaffirmation of US regime change conspiracy that was evident from the cipher message sent by our envoy in Washington conveying State Department Lu’s threat, it is surely duty of Chief Justice of Pakistan to form Commission to hold public hearings on who all were involved here in this conspiracy.”

Imran Khan said that 80,000 of our people were killed in the war on terror and 400 drone strikes were also carried out, adding that he wrote a letter to the chief justice and the president in this regard that this conspiracy must be investigated and if not investigated, no future PM will protect the interests of his country. He further alleged that the PM Shehbaz Sharif’s family was involved in Rs40 billion corruption cases, adding that in many cases the family members of the Shehbaz Sharif would soon be indicted.

In another Tweet, the PTI chairman asked the Biden administration as to what actually they gained after removing a democratically-elected PM of Pakistan?

“My question for the Biden Administration: By indulging in a regime change conspiracy to remove a democratically elected PM of a country of over 220 million people to bring in a puppet PM, do you think you have lessened or increased anti-American sentiment in Pakistan?” asked Imran Khan.

At the end of his message he urged all the PTI workers to participate in the upcoming long march against the government, saying the PTI will not accept the “imported government”.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022