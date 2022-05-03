Met Office issues flash flood alert

PESHAWAR: In view of rising temperatures in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the Pakistan Meteorological Department issued a flood alert on Monday.

The Met Office warned that due to an imminent rise of 5 to 7 degrees Celsius in the day temperatures during the coming days, a sudden snowmelt is expected to take place in the mountainous areas of the region.

If such an event does take place, flash floods will result that can cause significant damage to life and property.

The department urged the authorities concerned to keep a vigilant eye on the unfolding situation and also make arrangements to avert any calamity in low-lying areas.

Communities residing near the banks of rivers and streams have also been advised to stay alert.

