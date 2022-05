TOKYO: Japanese rubber futures climbed on Monday as investors looked for bargains ahead of three-day holidays, but lingering fears over weaker demand in top buyer China due to strict COVID-19 restrictions limited gains.

The Osaka Exchange rubber contract for October delivery finished 3.9 yen, or 1.7%, higher at 253.5 yen ($2.0) per kg. Last week, the contract had dived to the lowest since March 18.