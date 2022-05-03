Deliveroo suspends pay cut for UAE delivery riders after rare worker strike

DUBAI: Deliveroo has suspended plans that would cut rider earnings in the United Arab Emirates after a rare strike by foreign delivery workers in the Gulf Arab state over working conditions disrupted services on Sunday.

In an email to restaurants on Monday, seen by Reuters, Deliveroo said it was pausing what it called a proposed change in rider fee structure and that it would engage with riders over the weeks and months ahead.

A day earlier, the Amazon-backed firm informed restaurants that “riders are striking and refusing to attend their shifts or deliver orders” and said in an email that it would “protect Deliveroo rider earnings to remain the most competitive in the market”.

A Deliveroo spokesperson confirmed to Reuters that the company was halting all changes and that it would work with delivery riders to ensure a structure that works for everyone and has their “best interest at heart”.

Social media posts on Sunday showed large groups of delivery drivers in teal-coloured Deliveroo uniforms striking in Dubai against pay cuts and extended working hours.