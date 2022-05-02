ANL 12.95 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.78%)
Tokyo shares drift lower with eyes on Fed

AFP 02 May, 2022

TOKYO: Tokyo shares drifted lower on Monday ahead of three consecutive public holidays, as investors focused on an upcoming US Federal Reserve monetary policy meeting.

The Nikkei 225 index opened flat then slipped 0.52 percent, or 139.55 points, to 26,708.35 in morning trade while the broader Topix index fell 0.23 percent, or 4.33 points, to 1,894.73.

The dollar stood at 129.72 yen, compared with 129.86 yen on Friday in New York.

Many investors are sitting on their hands because the Tokyo Stock Exchange will only open on Monday and Friday this week.

Market players are unlikely to make big moves since they will not be able to react quickly to international events, particularly US ISM manufacturing data released later Monday, and a Fed policy meeting that ends on Wednesday.

Global investors are expecting that the US central bank will raise interest rates by 50 basis points in an aggressive drive to tame inflation.

“The US market experienced turbulence in the latter half of last week, and many investors are expected to take a hands-off approach as today falls between holidays,” Okasan Online Securities said.

“The Tokyo market this week will likely take a wait-and-see position.”

Still, shares remain generally well supported, Okasan added, and investors are likely to follow headlines related to corporate earnings to make investment decisions.

Tokyo stocks close higher on earnings, BoJ easing

Nintendo dropped 0.73 percent to 59,470 yen and Sony Group fell 0.45 percent to 11,170 yen.

Advantest, a major producer of testing kits for semiconductors, lost 3.56 percent to 8,670 yen.

Meanwhile, airline ANA Holdings added 1.71 percent to 2,495.5 yen, and Nippon Yusen KK, a major shipping firm, jumped 3.28 percent to 9,770 yen.

Tokyo stocks

