KP to celebrate Eid today

Recorder Report 02 May, 2022

PESHAWAR: The provincial government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has announced to officially celebrate Eidul Fitr today (Monday), said an official handout issued here on Sunday. A local ‘unofficial’ Ruet-e-Hilal Committee has also announced the celebration of Eidul Fitr after receiving witnesses from different parts of the province.

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan will offer Eid prayers in Governor House while cabinet members and government officials will also accompanied him.

Eid on Tuesday?

In another statement Special Assistant to KP CM on Information and Public Relations, Barrister Mohammad Ali Saif has said that 130 witness accounts of moon sighting were received from different areas of the province. “In light of those witness accounts, the provincial government has decided official celebration of Eidul Fitr on Monday.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

KP Ruet e Hilal Eidul Fitr CM Mahmood Khan

