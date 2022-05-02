Sheikh Rashid’s nephew arrested at airport

ATTOCK/ISLAMABAD: A local court granted one day’s remand of Sheikh Rashid Shafique to police on Sunday. Police had earlier produced Rashid Shafique, a nephew of former interior minister Sheikh Rashid, in the court of duty judge Mushtaq Janjua in Attock.

Sheikh Rashid Shafique was arrested on Sunday at Islamabad airport by a team of Federal Investigation Agency (FIA).

Shafique was arrested from Islamabad airport as soon as he returned after performing Umrah. He was nominated in a case filed against PTI leaders in Faisalabad.

PTI workers staged a protest outside the local court against the arrest.

Sheikh Rashid while commenting on the matter said that he along with Imran Khan, Fawad Chaudhry and others are also booked in the case in which his nephew has been arrested by FIA.

“The government is resorting to vengeance and they will arrest multiple PTI leaders ahead of Imran Khan’s long march towards Islamabad at the end of May,” he said.

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah today said that PTI Chairman Imran Khan and Sheikh Rashid could be arrested if evidence pointed out to their involvement in sloganeering at Masjid e Nabvi (SAW).

“No one will be spared in this matter and law will take its course,” the law minister said while speaking to reporters

A law enforcement agency raided the media centre of former interior minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmad in connection with the PTI workers’ sloganeering at the holy site of Masijid-e-Nabvi in Medina against the visiting Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and his Umrah delegation.

Reportedly, the media centre of former interior minister situated in a house in Sector F7-4 was raided by a law enforcement agency on Saturday night. Rashid confirmed the news that his media centre was swooped.

“Last night, officials of a law enforcement agency raided my media centre. But they left without making any arrest,” Rashid added.