ANL 12.95 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.78%)
ASC 10.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.41%)
ASL 12.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-4.29%)
AVN 81.84 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.21%)
BOP 6.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.89%)
CNERGY 6.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-4.8%)
FFL 7.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.67%)
FNEL 6.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.82%)
GGGL 13.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.24%)
GGL 20.18 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.92%)
GTECH 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.43%)
HUMNL 7.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-5.3%)
KEL 2.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.73%)
KOSM 3.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.38%)
MLCF 33.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.81%)
PACE 3.45 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.17%)
PIBTL 6.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.39%)
PRL 17.30 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.82%)
PTC 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
SILK 1.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.82%)
SNGP 30.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-3.76%)
TELE 13.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-6.17%)
TPL 10.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.56%)
TPLP 20.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.92%)
TREET 32.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-2%)
TRG 78.90 Decreased By ▼ -2.45 (-3.01%)
UNITY 23.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.86%)
WAVES 14.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.5%)
WTL 1.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.18%)
YOUW 5.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.73%)
BR100 4,551 Decreased By -43.8 (-0.95%)
BR30 16,372 Decreased By -390.8 (-2.33%)
KSE100 45,249 Decreased By -283.9 (-0.62%)
KSE30 17,315 Decreased By -112.6 (-0.65%)
Brecorder Logo
May 02, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Eid-ul-Fitr celebrations: LEAs finalise security plan

Recorder Report 02 May, 2022

LAHORE: Punjab Inspector General of Police (IGP) Rao Sardar Ali Khan has said that the law enforcement agencies (LEAs) have finalised a foolproof security plan to ensure protection of lives and properties of the masses during the three-day Eidul Fitr celebrations.

“The police personnel across Punjab will perform their duties with full enthusiasm to ensure that the masses may celebrate the joys of Eidul Fitr with their families without any fear,” said the IG police on Sunday. He said they devised the security plan after taking into consideration complications regarding security of sensitive mosques, imambargahs, recreational spots, public parks and public centers.

The IG further said that additional traffic force would be deployed on busy highways for the convenience of citizens while patrolling by Dolphin, PERU and other forces would be made more efficient.

He directed all the supervisory officers to personally monitor the security plan and said that security of all religious places, including mosques and imambargahs, should remain high alert during the Eid celebrations. He directed the police teams to also maintain a close coordination with the Special Branch, CTD and other law enforcement agencies.

According to a police spokesperson, as many as 25,525 gatherings would take place across Punjab. He said that 24,743 gatherings would take place at mosques while the remaining 782 would take place at imambargahs or open spaces and the Punjab police would deploy 43,427 police officials, including volunteers, in field.

In Lahore, the spokesperson added, Eid gatherings would be held in 4,922 mosques and imambargahs and 191 in open spaces and over 5,000 cops would provide security cover to these religious events. He said that walkthrough gates, metal detectors and CCTV cameras would also be installed at sensitive mosques and imambargahs.

He said that as per the direction of Punjab IGP, Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) and the police department would jointly carry out direct monitoring of the Eid prayers. He said the IG has also directed to take steps under a comprehensive strategy to prevent aerial firing and one wheeling during Chand Raat and Eidul Fitr holidays.

In this regard, the IGP has instructed all the RPOs, CPOs and DPOs to adopt a zero tolerance policy against the law breakers. He said that announcements would be made in mosques to spread awareness among the masses regarding aerial firing and one-wheeling.

Similarly, he added, notorious elements displaying weapons on social media will also be brought to book, adding that strict action will also be taken against suspects involved in kite flying.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

LEAs IGP Eidul Fitr Security plan

Comments

1000 characters

Eid-ul-Fitr celebrations: LEAs finalise security plan

‘Load-shedding has been reduced to zero’, claims ministry

Recovery of dues from CPPA-G: Wapda seeks help of Power Division

Tobacco, fertilizer, cement and petroleum products: FBR chief for implementation of track-and-trace system

April CPI inflation surges 13.4pc YoY

Buffett details spending spree, takes jab at Wall Street

Joint statement issued: Pakistan, KSA to discuss extending term of $3bn loan

Masjid-e-Nabwi incident: Another case registered against PTI chairman

Indonesian palm oil: Envoy can help ensure resumption of supply?

Russia says could seize assets of ‘hostile’ countries

All Blue Capital in $773m bid for Zymeworks

Read more stories