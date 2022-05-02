Eid-ul-Fitr celebrations: LEAs finalise security plan

LAHORE: Punjab Inspector General of Police (IGP) Rao Sardar Ali Khan has said that the law enforcement agencies (LEAs) have finalised a foolproof security plan to ensure protection of lives and properties of the masses during the three-day Eidul Fitr celebrations.

“The police personnel across Punjab will perform their duties with full enthusiasm to ensure that the masses may celebrate the joys of Eidul Fitr with their families without any fear,” said the IG police on Sunday. He said they devised the security plan after taking into consideration complications regarding security of sensitive mosques, imambargahs, recreational spots, public parks and public centers.

The IG further said that additional traffic force would be deployed on busy highways for the convenience of citizens while patrolling by Dolphin, PERU and other forces would be made more efficient.

He directed all the supervisory officers to personally monitor the security plan and said that security of all religious places, including mosques and imambargahs, should remain high alert during the Eid celebrations. He directed the police teams to also maintain a close coordination with the Special Branch, CTD and other law enforcement agencies.

According to a police spokesperson, as many as 25,525 gatherings would take place across Punjab. He said that 24,743 gatherings would take place at mosques while the remaining 782 would take place at imambargahs or open spaces and the Punjab police would deploy 43,427 police officials, including volunteers, in field.

In Lahore, the spokesperson added, Eid gatherings would be held in 4,922 mosques and imambargahs and 191 in open spaces and over 5,000 cops would provide security cover to these religious events. He said that walkthrough gates, metal detectors and CCTV cameras would also be installed at sensitive mosques and imambargahs.

He said that as per the direction of Punjab IGP, Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) and the police department would jointly carry out direct monitoring of the Eid prayers. He said the IG has also directed to take steps under a comprehensive strategy to prevent aerial firing and one wheeling during Chand Raat and Eidul Fitr holidays.

In this regard, the IGP has instructed all the RPOs, CPOs and DPOs to adopt a zero tolerance policy against the law breakers. He said that announcements would be made in mosques to spread awareness among the masses regarding aerial firing and one-wheeling.

Similarly, he added, notorious elements displaying weapons on social media will also be brought to book, adding that strict action will also be taken against suspects involved in kite flying.

