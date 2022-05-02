PPP govt committed to giving workers their legitimate rights: Wahab

KARACHI: Administrator Karachi, Sindh government’s Spokesman and CM Advisor on Law Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Sunday said that on May 1 in 1886, workers and labourers had made an indelible mark by sacrificing their lives for their rights.

“The Pakistan Peoples Party and the Sindh government salute the greatness of the workers and the labourers who have a pivotal role in the development of the cities of Sindh province especially Karachi,” the Administrator expressed these views in a message on the occasion of International Labour Day.

He said that the PPP government in Sindh is committed to giving the workers their legitimate rights.

“The Sindh government is working day and night to improve for labourer welfare and their standard of living. The monthly wages of the workers have been increased to Rs. 25000 and special concessions have been provided to the workers in hospitals and educational institutions,” he added.

Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that establishment of hospitals, dispensaries and schools for working brothers and sisters and their families is proof of that the Sindh government is serious about providing quality of life and facilities to the workers.

He said that the provincial government will continue to fight for the protection of the workers jobs and their rights by providing them facilities in factories including housing schemes.

The administrator said that this International Workers’ Day is celebrated all over the world with the determination that all institutions will make arrangements for the protection of their rights and steps will be taken to improve their living standards.

He said that for the government, all Pakistanis have equal rights and are worthy of respect.