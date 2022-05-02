ANL 12.95 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.78%)
ASC 10.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.41%)
ASL 12.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-4.29%)
AVN 81.84 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.21%)
BOP 6.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.89%)
CNERGY 6.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-4.8%)
FFL 7.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.67%)
FNEL 6.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.82%)
GGGL 13.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.24%)
GGL 20.18 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.92%)
GTECH 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.43%)
HUMNL 7.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-5.3%)
KEL 2.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.73%)
KOSM 3.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.38%)
MLCF 33.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.81%)
PACE 3.45 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.17%)
PIBTL 6.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.39%)
PRL 17.30 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.82%)
PTC 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
SILK 1.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.82%)
SNGP 30.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-3.76%)
TELE 13.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-6.17%)
TPL 10.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.56%)
TPLP 20.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.92%)
TREET 32.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-2%)
TRG 78.90 Decreased By ▼ -2.45 (-3.01%)
UNITY 23.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.86%)
WAVES 14.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.5%)
WTL 1.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.18%)
YOUW 5.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.73%)
BR100 4,551 Decreased By -43.8 (-0.95%)
BR30 16,372 Decreased By -390.8 (-2.33%)
KSE100 45,249 Decreased By -283.9 (-0.62%)
KSE30 17,315 Decreased By -112.6 (-0.65%)
Brecorder Logo
May 02, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

PDP chief calls for introduction of ‘circular debt bonds’

Recorder Report 02 May, 2022

KARACHI: Pasban Democratic Party (PDP) Chairman Altaf Shakoor has suggested that the government should issue special circular debt bonds to generate funds locally well as internationally in order to end the evil cycle of circular debt.

In a statement, he said new agreements should be inked for import of oil and gas on cheaper rates. And work on pending gas supply pipeline projects should be restarted with an accelerated pace.

He said the issue of circular debt poses a real threat to the nation and all the political parties should shun their differences over the matter as the dreadful debt has already turned into a national emergency.

He said the new government of Shehbaz Sharif should present a national policy framework to deal with circular debt before it gets too late. He said all the resources should be utilised in this regard besides ensuring robust financial diplomacy in all friendly countries to secure not only oil and gas on cheaper rates but also to get soft loans to pay off the circular debt.

He said that sadly Pakistan’s power sector has become bankrupt and the real culprit behind this disaster is the government’s own ‘sheet mismanagement’.

Altaf Shakoor said the failure to introduce much-needed reforms in the power sector only means that the country is using scarce resources to prop up a sector and losing out on the opportunity to invest in human development in the process.

The state of affairs is such that Pakistan, a country that even lags behind countries like Rwanda in terms of youth education metrics, is spending more on providing power subsidies than on education.

The PDP chairman said that at present energy companies are facing financial constraints and are struggling to get their outstanding dues cleared. The oil and gas sectors are reeling from Rs 1.6 trillion worth of circular debt whereas the power sector has a circular debt close to Rs 2.5 trillion.

He said the government lacks funds to clear the growing circular debt. It is not sufficient for the authorities to stop theft of electricity as recovering the dues is important too.

He pointed out that the government is willingly paying billions of rupees as subsidy to private power companies but is not willing to spend a few billion rupees to subsidise solar panels that can greatly help reduce demand for electricity from the grid.

He said Pakistan is blessed with sunny conditions that can generate ample electricity from the renewable solar source. If the government pays serious attention to this sector and gives low-income families incentives to buy and install solar panels the problem of load-shedding can be solved to a great extent. He added that industrial units for manufacturing solar panels and other renewal energy devices and gadgets should be set up immediately in the country.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

PDP chief Altaf Shakoor Pasban Democratic Party circular debt bonds

Comments

1000 characters

PDP chief calls for introduction of ‘circular debt bonds’

‘Load-shedding has been reduced to zero’, claims ministry

Recovery of dues from CPPA-G: Wapda seeks help of Power Division

Tobacco, fertilizer, cement and petroleum products: FBR chief for implementation of track-and-trace system

April CPI inflation surges 13.4pc YoY

Buffett details spending spree, takes jab at Wall Street

Joint statement issued: Pakistan, KSA to discuss extending term of $3bn loan

Masjid-e-Nabwi incident: Another case registered against PTI chairman

Indonesian palm oil: Envoy can help ensure resumption of supply?

Russia says could seize assets of ‘hostile’ countries

All Blue Capital in $773m bid for Zymeworks

Read more stories