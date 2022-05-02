50 oil tankers gutted

NOWSHERA: The massive fire which erupted in Taro Oil Tanker Depot, Nowshera had been brought under control after it gutted around 50 tankers on Sunday.

The rescue operation for extinguishing the fire continued for six hours.

At least 25 fire trucks of Rescue 1122 from Peshawar, Nowshera, Mardan and Charsadda participated in the rescue operation. As many as 150 personnel of Rescue 1122 took part in the operation. Rescue 1122 Director General Dr Khatir Ahmed directly supervised the fire-fighting operation.