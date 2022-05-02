ANL 12.95 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.78%)
ASC 10.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.41%)
ASL 12.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-4.29%)
AVN 81.84 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.21%)
BOP 6.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.89%)
CNERGY 6.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-4.8%)
FFL 7.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.67%)
FNEL 6.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.82%)
GGGL 13.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.24%)
GGL 20.18 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.92%)
GTECH 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.43%)
HUMNL 7.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-5.3%)
KEL 2.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.73%)
KOSM 3.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.38%)
MLCF 33.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.81%)
PACE 3.45 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.17%)
PIBTL 6.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.39%)
PRL 17.30 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.82%)
PTC 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
SILK 1.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.82%)
SNGP 30.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-3.76%)
TELE 13.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-6.17%)
TPL 10.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.56%)
TPLP 20.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.92%)
TREET 32.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-2%)
TRG 78.90 Decreased By ▼ -2.45 (-3.01%)
UNITY 23.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.86%)
WAVES 14.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.5%)
WTL 1.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.18%)
YOUW 5.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.73%)
BR100 4,551 Decreased By -43.8 (-0.95%)
BR30 16,372 Decreased By -390.8 (-2.33%)
KSE100 45,249 Decreased By -283.9 (-0.62%)
KSE30 17,315 Decreased By -112.6 (-0.65%)
Brecorder Logo
May 02, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

UK asks North Sea oil and gas sector to set out plan to reinvest profits

Reuters 02 May, 2022

LONDON: Business minister Kwasi Kwarteng has written to the North Sea oil and gas industry asking it to set out a clear plan to reinvest its profits into British energy projects, the government said.

Energy prices have hit record highs this year and big profits for energy producers have led to repeated calls from the opposition Labour Party for a windfall tax on producers of North Sea oil and gas to fund help for people struggling with energy bills.

Earlier this month, the government set out plans to scale up domestic sources of affordable, clean and secure energy and a new licensing round for North Sea oil and gas.

“In return for the UK government’s ongoing support for the sector, the Prime Minister, the Chancellor (finance minister) and I want to see a very clear plan from the oil and gas industry to reinvest profits in the North Sea,” Kwarteng wrote in his letter to the industry.

“At our next meeting in coming weeks, I would like you to set out how you will reinvest profits, double down on investments in the clean energy transition and importantly accelerate and maximise domestic oil and gas production.”

Kwarteng, speaking about the plans on Sunday, said it remained his view that a windfall tax would obstruct investment, but added that the government almost never ruled out future tax changes, which were up to finance minister Rishi Sunak.

Earlier this week Sunak said he might consider a windfall tax if investment did not rise.

“Frankly, I think they are going to make those investments. Shell have already announced 25 billion pounds of investment and others will do so,” Kwarteng told the BBC.

“If you are asking a company to invest in North Sea gas ... it doesn’t make much sense to me to then hit them with a windfall tax, which is arbitrary and unexpected,” he added.

Power and gas prices for millions of households rose 54% from April when regulator Ofgem increased its cap on the most widely used tariffs after wholesale global gas prices hit record highs.

Since the new cap, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has driven global gas prices further and Kwarteng said he could not say how long the high prices would last.

UK government energy prices North Sea oil and gas sector reinvest profits British energy projects

Comments

1000 characters

UK asks North Sea oil and gas sector to set out plan to reinvest profits

‘Load-shedding has been reduced to zero’, claims ministry

Recovery of dues from CPPA-G: Wapda seeks help of Power Division

Tobacco, fertilizer, cement and petroleum products: FBR chief for implementation of track-and-trace system

April CPI inflation surges 13.4pc YoY

Buffett details spending spree, takes jab at Wall Street

Joint statement issued: Pakistan, KSA to discuss extending term of $3bn loan

Masjid-e-Nabwi incident: Another case registered against PTI chairman

Indonesian palm oil: Envoy can help ensure resumption of supply?

Russia says could seize assets of ‘hostile’ countries

All Blue Capital in $773m bid for Zymeworks

Read more stories