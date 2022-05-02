ANL 12.95 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.78%)
Six missiles land near oil refinery in Iraq's Erbil - statement

Reuters 02 May, 2022

ERBIL, Iraq: Six missiles landed near an oil refinery in Iraq's northern city of Erbil on Sunday, Kurdistan anti-terrorism authorities said in a statement.

The missiles were launched from Nineveh province and fell near the KAR refinery, the authorities said without reporting any casualties or damage.

Three missiles also fell near the refinery on April 6, without causing any casualties. Sources in the Kurdistan Regional Government told Reuters then that the refinery is owned by Iraqi Kurdish businessman Baz Karim Barzanji, the CEO of major domestic energy company the KAR Group.

In March, Iran attacked Erbil with a dozen ballistic missiles in an unprecedented assault on the capital of the autonomous Iraqi Kurdish region that appeared to target the United States and its allies. Only one person was hurt in that attack.

