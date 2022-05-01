ANL 12.95 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.78%)
ECB managing director Key suggests England return for Hales

Reuters 01 May, 2022

Opener Alex Hales “has done his time” after three years in international wilderness and should be considered for selection again, said Rob Key, the managing director of the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB).

Hales has not played for England since being withdrawn from the preliminary 50-overs World Cup squad in 2019 after the Guardian newspaper reported he was serving a three-week ban for recreational drug use.

“I will have to speak to the people involved in that decision but I would have Alex Hales available for selection,” said Key, who was appointed by the ECB last month. “I think he has done his time.

Mumbai break duck in IPL, Rohit admits combination woes

But does that mean he gets in the team? That is a different debate.“ Hales, who has grown his reputation in Twenty20 cricket over the years, withdrew from this season’s Indian Premier League citing bubble fatigue.

