ANL 12.95 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.78%)
ASC 10.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.41%)
ASL 12.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-4.29%)
AVN 81.84 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.21%)
BOP 6.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.89%)
CNERGY 6.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-4.8%)
FFL 7.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.67%)
FNEL 6.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.82%)
GGGL 13.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.24%)
GGL 20.18 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.92%)
GTECH 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.43%)
HUMNL 7.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-5.3%)
KEL 2.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.73%)
KOSM 3.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.38%)
MLCF 33.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.81%)
PACE 3.45 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.17%)
PIBTL 6.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.39%)
PRL 17.30 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.82%)
PTC 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
SILK 1.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.82%)
SNGP 30.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-3.76%)
TELE 13.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-6.17%)
TPL 10.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.56%)
TPLP 20.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.92%)
TREET 32.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-2%)
TRG 78.90 Decreased By ▼ -2.45 (-3.01%)
UNITY 23.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.86%)
WAVES 14.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.5%)
WTL 1.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.18%)
YOUW 5.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.73%)
BR100 4,551 Decreased By -43.8 (-0.95%)
BR30 16,372 Decreased By -390.8 (-2.33%)
KSE100 45,249 Decreased By -283.9 (-0.62%)
KSE30 17,315 Decreased By -112.6 (-0.65%)
Brecorder Logo
May 01, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Immovable properties: Punjab govt to enhance ‘district rates’ from July 1

Sohail Sarfraz 01 May, 2022

ISLAMABAD: In consultation with the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), the Punjab government has decided to enhance district rates on immovable properties from July 1, 2022.

Sources told Business Recorder that the Board of Revenue Punjab has issued instructions to all District Collectors and Deputy Commissioners of Punjab for the revision of the valuation tables of the immovable properties from 2022-23. However, the rates would be revised with the coordination of the FBR officials.

The FBR had already revised downward valuation rates of immovable properties in 40 major cities as compared to previously-notified rates on December 1, 2021. In December 2020, the Board had revised upward the values of residential and commercial immovable properties located in 40 major cities to fix fair market value of immovable properties. At that time, the values of almost all residential and commercial immovable properties of Pakistan were increased in an attempt to bring them at par with the fair market values.

According to the Board of Revenue Punjab, the Collectors of districts are empowered to notify rates of immovable properties in the areas of their jurisdiction under Stamp Act 1899. The valuation tables are required to be notified for the upcoming financial year before June 30, 2022.

According to the guidelines provided in the rules, the collectors should notify the valuation tables on the basis of values which in his opinion is the average of the highest and the lowest rates of the immovable properties in a zone.

The draft valuation tables are required to be placed in the offices of the Collectors of the districts, Assistant Commissioners and other relevant departments for information and calling of objections by the public on the proposed valuation tables.

District Collectors shall ensure that the draft valuation tables and objections received against them, if any, to be considered by a committee headed by the concerned Collector of the District. Members of the committee included Assistant Commissioner of the Tehsil, Executive Engineer concerned Communication and Works department and Excise and Taxation office.

The District Collectors are authorized to include any other officer or stakeholder in the committee for finalizing the valuation tables after removal of the anomalies in the valuation tables.

District Collectors are advised to keep coordination with the FBR offices at district level. The valuation tables approve by the committee will be notified by the District Collectors in the official gazette under Punjab (Stamp) Valuation Table in respect of valuation tables Rules.

Keeping in view the facts, Deputy Commissioners and Deputy Collectors are requested to take immediate steps for preparation of the valuation tables for 2022-23.

The FBR had notified valuation tables for Abbottabad, Attock, Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar, Chakwal, Dera Ismail Khan, DG Khan, Faisalabad, Ghotki, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Gwadar, Hafizabad, Hyderabad, Islamabad, Jhang, Jhelum, Karachi, Kasur, Khushab, Lahore, Larkana, Lasbela, Mandi Bahauddin, Mansehra, Mardan, Mirpurkhas, Multan, Nankana, Narowal, Peshawar, Quetta, Rahim Yar Khan, Rawalpindi, Sahiwal, Sargodha, Sheikhupura, Sialkot, Sukkur, and Toba Tek Singh.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

FBR Punjab govt Excise and Taxation Immovable properties Board of Revenue Punjab

Comments

1000 characters

Immovable properties: Punjab govt to enhance ‘district rates’ from July 1

First half of May: Prices of POL products to remain unchanged

Eid holidays may disturb oil supplies: Power plants: furnace oil arranged for May

Payment of PDC for March: Ogra sees shortfall of Rs1.87bn

Inward home remittances: ECs can maintain separate forex accounts for each MTO: SBP

Execution of revised GSA with SNGPL: NPPMCL seeks help of Power Div

New power capacity: Competitive bidding yet to be implemented: WB

SBP revises customers’ digital onboarding framework

Punjab CM-elect administered oath at last

Issuance of right shares by listed cos: SECP seeks to adopt enhanced disclosure-based regime

Financial institutions regulated by SECP: Banks not responsible for FATF’s AML/CFT obligations

Read more stories