Gains made against terrorism, extremism: Soft approaches mandatory for lasting peace: PIPS research

ISLAMABAD: The gains made by Pakistan against terrorism and violent extremism would remain unsustainable without deploying soft approaches, especially in the wake of recent resurgence of violence in the country, reveals a research report.

Softer approaches can offer more efficient path towards bringing holistic and sustainable peace in the country, says the report titled, “A Path to Peace” released by Pak Institute for Peace Studies (PIPS).

The report is based on extensive input from experts from all regions of Pakistan gathering in Islamabad for a consultation and from responses to a perception assessment survey aimed at assessing the avenues for broadening the role of soft approaches in countering terrorism and extremism in the country.

The participants included lawmakers, members of the federal cabinet, former senior military officials, religious scholars, academics, senior journalists, representatives of civil society organizations, and officials of Punjab Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) besides others. Based on the primary data, the report gives recommendations for building sustainable peace in the form of a “Charter of Peace.”

The Charter would be used to engage and sensitize policymakers, political parties, civil society organizations, and educational campuses, and Madressahs to make softer approaches part of Pakistan’s CVE (counter violent extremism) and CT (counter-terrorism) arsenal.

The perception assessment survey of the consultation’s participants and other stakeholders reveals that an overwhelming majority (93.5 per cent) of the respondents stated that Pakistan’s gains made against terrorism would not be sustainable with the reliance continuing to be on the use of force alone.

