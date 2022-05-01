FBR assigns Dr Ashfaq Tunio additional charge of Member Admn/HR

ISLAMABAD: Dr Ashfaq Ahmad Tunio, a BS-21 officer of Inland Revenue Service, presently posted as Member (IT), Federal Board of Revenue (HQ), Islamabad is hereby assigned the additional charge of the post of Member (Admn/HR), Federal Board of Revenue (HQ), Islamabad, in addition to his own duties, with immediate effect.

Dr Tunio would work as Member Admin for a period of three months or till the posting of a regular incumbent, whichever is earlier, relieving Bakhtiar Muhammad (IRS/BS-21) from the Look after Charge of the post of Member (Admn/HR), FBR (HQ), Islamabad.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022