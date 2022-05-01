ANL 12.95 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.78%)
ASC 10.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.41%)
ASL 12.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-4.29%)
AVN 81.84 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.21%)
BOP 6.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.89%)
CNERGY 6.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-4.8%)
FFL 7.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.67%)
FNEL 6.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.82%)
GGGL 13.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.24%)
GGL 20.18 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.92%)
GTECH 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.43%)
HUMNL 7.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-5.3%)
KEL 2.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.73%)
KOSM 3.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.38%)
MLCF 33.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.81%)
PACE 3.45 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.17%)
PIBTL 6.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.39%)
PRL 17.30 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.82%)
PTC 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
SILK 1.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.82%)
SNGP 30.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-3.76%)
TELE 13.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-6.17%)
TPL 10.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.56%)
TPLP 20.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.92%)
TREET 32.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-2%)
TRG 78.90 Decreased By ▼ -2.45 (-3.01%)
UNITY 23.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.86%)
WAVES 14.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.5%)
WTL 1.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.18%)
YOUW 5.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.73%)
BR100 4,551 Decreased By -43.8 (-0.95%)
BR30 16,372 Decreased By -390.8 (-2.33%)
KSE100 45,249 Decreased By -283.9 (-0.62%)
KSE30 17,315 Decreased By -112.6 (-0.65%)
Brecorder Logo
May 01, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Naveed for safeguarding businessmen’s interests in int’l agreements

APP 01 May, 2022

KARACHI: Federal Minister for Commerce and Investment Syed Naveed Qamar Saturday directed the officials concerned to thoroughly review the European Union’s GSP scheme and other bilateral trade agreements with different countries to safeguard the interests of Pakistani business community.

He issued the directives while presiding over a meeting here at the Trading Corporation of Pakistan that was attended by Federal Secretary Commerce Muhammad Sauleh Ahmed Faruqui and Additional Secretary Dr Ahmed Mujtaba Memon, besides Pakistan’s trade representative in Brussels and other ministry officials.

The minister was briefed about the status of EU’s GSP status for Pakistan and working of National Compliance Centre and Treaty Implementation Cell.

The meeting was informed that the European Union was mulling over the new GSP Scheme 2024-34 with certain amendments including technical assistance and development support, complaint mechanism, withdrawal of some preferences, advisory body having representation of civil society and other stakeholders, and further tariff concessions for sustainable products.

The minister was also apprised of progress on the issue of Basmati rice GI tagging and efforts of the ministry and its attached departments.

It was informed that the case was under consideration in the European Commission which was working closely with lawyers of both the countries i.e. Pakistan and India to develop a single document in that regard.

The minister was also apprised about negotiations on preferential trade agreement with Turkey.

European Union Syed Naveed Qamar Trading Corporation of Pakistan GSP Scheme 2024 34

Comments

1000 characters

Naveed for safeguarding businessmen’s interests in int’l agreements

First half of May: Prices of POL products to remain unchanged

Eid holidays may disturb oil supplies: Power plants: furnace oil arranged for May

Payment of PDC for March: Ogra sees shortfall of Rs1.87bn

Inward home remittances: ECs can maintain separate forex accounts for each MTO: SBP

Execution of revised GSA with SNGPL: NPPMCL seeks help of Power Div

New power capacity: Competitive bidding yet to be implemented: WB

SBP revises customers’ digital onboarding framework

Punjab CM-elect administered oath at last

Issuance of right shares by listed cos: SECP seeks to adopt enhanced disclosure-based regime

Financial institutions regulated by SECP: Banks not responsible for FATF’s AML/CFT obligations

Read more stories