May 01, 2022
Pakistan

PTI parliamentarians: Resignations to be accepted only after verification: NA Speaker

Recorder Report 01 May, 2022

LAHORE: Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervaiz Ashraf said on Saturday that no resignation of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) parliamentarians would be accepted without verification.

He was talking to media at the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Punjab Secretariat at Model Town after administering the oath to the new Chief Minister Punjab Hamza Shehbaz. He had also paid a visit to the shrine of Syed Ali Hajveri (Data Darbar) and the tomb of Allama Muhammad Iqbal.

He prayed for the prosperity and stability of the country during his visit to both the sites.

According to him, he would invite each and every parliamentarian of the PTI to verify his intention of rendering a resignation from the National Assembly. A written undertaking would also be sought from them, he added.

“I am Speaker of the whole House and I have my doubts on the resignations rendered by the parliamentarians from PTI, therefore, a double check is a must”, he said.

He said democracy would survive in the country only if the political opponents are ready to tolerate and talk logically to each other. He said the issues of the parliament should be settled within the parliament. Also, he mentioned that the government would examine the issue of general elections as well as the Election Commission of Pakistan.

When asked by the media, Raja said he was in the city to fulfill his constitutional responsibility.

“The oath-taking ceremony of the chief minister Punjab went smoothly and I am sure that the people would protect the Constitution of Pakistan”.

He said the politicians should do politics while staying within the limit of morality and everyone should focus on building Pakistan. It is duty of everyone to main supremacy of the constitution and law, he said, and added that the violation of the constitution leads to complexities. Everyone should keep the constitution supreme, he asserted.

He said he would apply all his energies and capabilities to strengthen the office of Speaker by following the constitution.

“I am protector of the rights of all the parliamentarians”, he added.

He said he could not hold party office after taking oath under the constitution therefore he has relinquished his responsibilities as president of PPP central Punjab.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Allama Muhammad Iqbal Hamza Shehbaz National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf

PTI parliamentarians: Resignations to be accepted only after verification: NA Speaker

