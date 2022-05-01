Prices of essential kitchen items show mixed trend

ISLAMABAD: The prices of essential kitchen items have witnessed a mixed trend during this week past as compared to preceding week, revealed a survey carried out by Business Recorder here on Saturday.

The survey observed wheat flour price is stable as best quality wheat flour price in wholesale market is being sold at Rs1,055 per bag which in retail is being sold at Rs1,080 per bag and the normal quality wheat flour bag is available at Rs1,020 per bag which in retail is being sold at Rs1,040 per bag.

According to traders, the decline in wheat flour and sugar price is a result of the government step to supply subsidized wheat flour and sugar in sasta bazaars and Utility Stores, adding that the government has extended the supply of subsidized wheat flour to open market too.

Rice prices have witnessed an increase as best quality Basmati rice price went up from Rs7,500 per 40kg bag to Rs8,200 per bag which in retail is being sold at Rs225 per kg against Rs200 per kg, while normal quality Basmati Rice from Rs6,000 per bag to Rs7,000 per bag which in retail is being sold at Rs185 per kg against Rs170 per kg and Broken Basmati from Rs3,700 per 40kg to Rs4,000 per 40kg bag which in retail is being sold at Rs125 per kg against Rs115 per kg. Basin price also remained stable at Rs5,600 per 37kg bag.

In the whole sale market, sugar price witnessed a slight reduction as it went down from Rs4,070 per 50kg bag to Rs4,000 per bag which in retail sugar is being sold at Rs85-90 per kg against Rs87-90 per kg.

Chicken prices witnessed a reduction as it went down from Rs10,400 per 40kg to Rs8,500 in the whole sale market which in retail is being sold at Rs240-250 per kg against Rs270 per kg and chicken meat is available in the range of Rs400-420 per kg against Rs430-450 per kg. Eggs prices went further up from Rs4,200 per carton to Rs4,350 per carton which in retail are being sold at Rs150 per dozen against Rs145 per dozen.

No changes were seen in the mutton and beef prices as mutton is available at Rs1,450 per kg, while boneless beef at Rs850 per kg and beef with bone at Rs650 per kg. Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) price also remained stable as 15kg domestic cylinder of LPG is available at Rs3,295, while in retail, LPG is available at Rs245 per kg.

No changes were observed in the prices of various brands of packed spices as a pack of 25 gram Shan and National spice is being sold at Rs75-80 per pack but the suppliers have reduced the size of the pack from 43 grams to 25 grams.

Powder chillies price is stable at Rs465 per kg and powder turmeric prices at Rs400 per kg. Lemon price witnessed an increase of Rs2,000 per 5kg as it went up from Rs1,200 per 5kg to Rs3,200 per 5kg in the wholesale market which in retail are being sold at Rs800 per kg against Rs300 per kg.

The vegetables prices witnessed a mixed trend as tomatoes price went up from Rs275 per 5kg to Rs650per 5kg which in retail are being sold in the range of Rs140-150 per kg against Rs55-65 per kg. Potatoes in the wholesale market are available in the range of Rs1,500 to Rs3,000 per quintal which in retail are being sold in the range of Rs25-40 per kg, onions price went up from Rs300 per 5kg to Rs400 per 5kg which in the retail are being sold at Rs85-90 per kg against Rs70 per kg.

