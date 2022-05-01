ANL 12.95 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.78%)
ASC 10.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.41%)
ASL 12.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-4.29%)
AVN 81.84 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.21%)
BOP 6.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.89%)
CNERGY 6.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-4.8%)
FFL 7.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.67%)
FNEL 6.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.82%)
GGGL 13.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.24%)
GGL 20.18 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.92%)
GTECH 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.43%)
HUMNL 7.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-5.3%)
KEL 2.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.73%)
KOSM 3.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.38%)
MLCF 33.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.81%)
PACE 3.45 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.17%)
PIBTL 6.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.39%)
PRL 17.30 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.82%)
PTC 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
SILK 1.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.82%)
SNGP 30.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-3.76%)
TELE 13.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-6.17%)
TPL 10.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.56%)
TPLP 20.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.92%)
TREET 32.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-2%)
TRG 78.90 Decreased By ▼ -2.45 (-3.01%)
UNITY 23.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.86%)
WAVES 14.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.5%)
WTL 1.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.18%)
YOUW 5.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.73%)
BR100 4,551 Decreased By -43.8 (-0.95%)
BR30 16,372 Decreased By -390.8 (-2.33%)
KSE100 45,249 Decreased By -283.9 (-0.62%)
KSE30 17,315 Decreased By -112.6 (-0.65%)
FBR chief directs taxmen to abstain from private practices

Sohail Sarfraz 01 May, 2022

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Chairman Asim Ahmad has issued the first enforcement directive to the Inland Revenue officers in Board and field formations to completely abstain themselves from private consultancy/tax practices or face strict disciplinary action.

In this connection, the FBR chairman has directed the Inland Revenue Operations Wing to immediately place a strong monitoring mechanism to identify IR officers involved in this illegal practice.

The FBR chairman on Saturday issued a directive to all the FBR employees for placing a bar against indulging in private consultancy/tax practice by officials of the FBR — Government Servants (Conduct) Rules, 1964.

According to the FBR’s instructions, the Federal Tax Ombudsman (FTO) initiated an own motion investigation regarding private practice by the employees of the FBR who joined local chambers or even opened their own law offices and render legal assistance to taxpayers in the evenings or even during office hours.

Findings were recorded that many of the officers/officials of the FBR associate themselves with different taxpayers and provide legal assistance to them in various taxation matters in total disregard of the instructions under the Government Servants (Conduct) Rules, 1964 whereunder no government servant is allowed to engage in any trade or undertake any employment or work, other than his official duties, except with the previous sanction of the government.

Furthermore, the Establishment Division contains clear prohibitions regarding undertaking of private work by the government servants.

The FBR vide Office Order dated July 3, 2019 has already issued instructions on the matter and advised all its employees not to indulge in any private consultancy/tax practice.

The FBR chairman has taken a serious view of the matter and all the FBR employees are again advised to completely abstain themselves from private consultancy/tax practice. Inland Revenue Operations Wing is putting in place a strong monitoring mechanism to ensure the compliance of the FTO instructions.

