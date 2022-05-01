Sindh minister urges people to take precautions in view of heat wave

KARACHI: Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon has advised citizens to adopt precautionary measure in view of the heat wave alert, and avoid leaving their homes unnecessarily.

He said that Sindh will be in the grip of a heat wave till May 2 and added that special care should be taken of senior citizens and children.

The minister said the provincial government has already directed all the district administrations to make arrangements and allocate special wards in hospitals and healthcare centres for those affected by the heat wave.

He urged the school administrations to take necessary steps to protect children from heatstroke.

Sharjeel Memon said that citizens should consume adequate amounts of water to keep their bodies hydrated to avoid heatstroke and cover their heads with a wet cloth while going outdoors.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022