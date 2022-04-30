ANL 12.95 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.78%)
Ukraine exchanges prisoners with Russia, 14 people coming home

Reuters 30 Apr, 2022

Ukraine carried out a prisoner exchange with Russia on Saturday, with seven soldiers and seven civilians coming home, deputy prime minister Iryna Vereshchuk said in a online posting.

One of the soldiers was a woman who is five months’ pregnant, she added. She did not say how many Russians had been transferred.

The two nations have swapped prisoners several times during the conflict that began with Russia’s invasion on Feb. 24, and on Thursday Ukraine said Russia had handed over 33 soldiers.

