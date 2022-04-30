KU blast: Imran visits Chinese embassy

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan visited the Chinese embassy to meet the Charge d Affaires of China and offered his condolences on the Karachi University van blast, Dunya News reported on Friday.

According to details, the former Prime Minister Imran Khan expressed deep sorrow and grief over the incident.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman said that he is equally grieving over the deceased as their families.

The former prime minister also stated that the relation of Pakistan and China and their partnership is what our enemies cannot bear.