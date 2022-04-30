ANL 12.95 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.78%)
ASC 10.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.41%)
ASL 12.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-4.29%)
AVN 81.84 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.21%)
BOP 6.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.89%)
CNERGY 6.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-4.8%)
FFL 7.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.67%)
FNEL 6.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.82%)
GGGL 13.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.24%)
GGL 20.18 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.92%)
GTECH 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.43%)
HUMNL 7.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-5.3%)
KEL 2.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.73%)
KOSM 3.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.38%)
MLCF 33.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.81%)
PACE 3.45 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.17%)
PIBTL 6.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.39%)
PRL 17.30 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.82%)
PTC 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
SILK 1.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.82%)
SNGP 30.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-3.76%)
TELE 13.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-6.17%)
TPL 10.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.56%)
TPLP 20.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.92%)
TREET 32.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-2%)
TRG 78.90 Decreased By ▼ -2.45 (-3.01%)
UNITY 23.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.86%)
WAVES 14.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.5%)
WTL 1.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.18%)
YOUW 5.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.73%)
BR100 4,551 Decreased By -43.8 (-0.95%)
BR30 16,372 Decreased By -390.8 (-2.33%)
KSE100 45,249 Decreased By -283.9 (-0.62%)
KSE30 17,315 Decreased By -112.6 (-0.65%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 30, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

KU blast: Imran visits Chinese embassy

INP 30 Apr, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan visited the Chinese embassy to meet the Charge d Affaires of China and offered his condolences on the Karachi University van blast, Dunya News reported on Friday.

According to details, the former Prime Minister Imran Khan expressed deep sorrow and grief over the incident.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman said that he is equally grieving over the deceased as their families.

The former prime minister also stated that the relation of Pakistan and China and their partnership is what our enemies cannot bear.

PTI Imran Khan Chinese embassy KU blast

Comments

1000 characters

KU blast: Imran visits Chinese embassy

PLL seeks Rs150bn for spot cargoes

Reduction in power outage in next 10 days: govt

Govt buys spot LNG cargo for mid-May from Vitol

Fuel stock, load management: CPPA-G, NTDC asked to share data

Masjid-e-Nabvi incident: Saudi embassy confirms arrests

Rana vows action against hecklers

LHC asks NA Speaker to administer oath to Punjab CM-elect today

Agricultural tractor manufacturers: Third-party auditors to conduct cost audit

Ministries, divisions directed to comply with orders by the court

Turkey acquits Bloomberg journalists over article on lira fall

Read more stories