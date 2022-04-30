Party tickets: Applications can now be submitted by May 15: PPP

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Friday extended up to May 15, the last date for applications for party tickets for the National Assembly, all provincial assemblies as well as for the seats reserved for women and non-Muslims for the forthcoming general elections.

Applications can now be submitted by May 15, 2022. The last date previously fixed for applications expires today (Saturday) on April 30 which has now been extended. In addition to the general seats, applications for party tickets for the seats reserved for women and non-Muslims have also been invited by May 15.

Applications for party tickets for all categories should be addressed to the Pakistan People’s Party Parliamentarians (PPP-P) President, Asif Ali Zardari.

Each application must be accompanied with a bank draft of Rs40,000 for a National Assembly party ticket and Rs30,000 for a Provincial Assembly ticket whether for a general or a reserved seat.

Applications must reach the party secretariat in Islamabad or Bilawal House, Karachi by May 15. This has been stated in a statement on Friday by Farhatullah Babar, the Secretary General of Pakistan People’s Party Parliamentarians (PPP-P).

