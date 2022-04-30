USC to open stores till chand raat

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has announced holidays for Eid-ul-Fitr but the management of Utility Stores Corporation has issued notification to open stores till chand night for the convenience of consumers. Now all utility stores across the country will remain open till moon night and the supply of subsidized items has been ensured.

There has been no increase in the prices of any item under the Ramazan relief package and no increase in prices since the beginning of the package. A notification has also been issued to pay honorarium equal to one initial basic salary for the employees of Utility Stores Corporation for performing additional duties during the Ramadan relief package.

