Syngenta, Mehran Sugar Mills join hands to boost farming sector

KARACHI: Syngenta, the leading global provider of agricultural science and technology, and Mehran Sugar Mills Limited have collaborated to fulfil the mission of improving profitability of the farming sector by channellizing the growth and distribution of sugarcane crops.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) was signed by Zeeshan Hasib Baig, GM Syngenta Pakistan, and Ahmed Hashim, MD Mehran Sugar Mill. Under the agreement, the two entities aim to enable growers improve their yield and profitability, resulting in a positive impact on the economy.

The growers will also receive education about modern harvesting and sowing techniques. Special trainings regarding the use of crop protection products to aid in more promising development of crop is also part of the agenda.

