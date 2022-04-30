Everyone is equal before the law: Punjab governor

LAHORE: Punjab Governor Omer Sarfraz Cheema in a statement issued here on Friday said that the Constitution and the law should be applied equally to every citizen of Pakistan.

Why the hatchers of grave conspiracies like attack on Supreme Court, Memo Gate and Dawn Leaks have not been brought to book till date, he questioned?

Moreover, the governor, while approving the long-standing demand of university employees, has approved 25 percent Special Allowance 2021. This will benefit university employees from grade 1 to 19. Special allowance 2021 has been approved for 15 universities of Punjab including Lahore College for Women University, University of the Punjab, Lahore, Governor College University Faisalabad, Government College Women’s University Faisalabad, Government College Women, University Sialkot, University of Chakwal, University of Home Economics, Lahore, Islamia University of Bahawalpur, Emerson University, Multan, University of Information Technology, University of the Punjab, Lahore, University of Gujarat, University of Education, Lahore, Fatima Jinnah Women’s University, Rawalpindi , Government Sadiq College Women’s University, Bahawalpur and University of Engineering and Technology, Taxila.

