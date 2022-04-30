ANL 12.95 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.78%)
ASC 10.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.41%)
ASL 12.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-4.29%)
AVN 81.84 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.21%)
BOP 6.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.89%)
CNERGY 6.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-4.8%)
FFL 7.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.67%)
FNEL 6.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.82%)
GGGL 13.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.24%)
GGL 20.18 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.92%)
GTECH 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.43%)
HUMNL 7.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-5.3%)
KEL 2.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.73%)
KOSM 3.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.38%)
MLCF 33.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.81%)
PACE 3.45 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.17%)
PIBTL 6.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.39%)
PRL 17.30 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.82%)
PTC 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
SILK 1.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.82%)
SNGP 30.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-3.76%)
TELE 13.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-6.17%)
TPL 10.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.56%)
TPLP 20.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.92%)
TREET 32.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-2%)
TRG 78.90 Decreased By ▼ -2.45 (-3.01%)
UNITY 23.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.86%)
WAVES 14.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.5%)
WTL 1.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.18%)
YOUW 5.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.73%)
BR100 4,551 Decreased By -43.8 (-0.95%)
BR30 16,372 Decreased By -390.8 (-2.33%)
KSE100 45,249 Decreased By -283.9 (-0.62%)
KSE30 17,315 Decreased By -112.6 (-0.65%)
Apr 30, 2022
Pakistan

Everyone is equal before the law: Punjab governor

Recorder Report 30 Apr, 2022

LAHORE: Punjab Governor Omer Sarfraz Cheema in a statement issued here on Friday said that the Constitution and the law should be applied equally to every citizen of Pakistan.

Why the hatchers of grave conspiracies like attack on Supreme Court, Memo Gate and Dawn Leaks have not been brought to book till date, he questioned?

Moreover, the governor, while approving the long-standing demand of university employees, has approved 25 percent Special Allowance 2021. This will benefit university employees from grade 1 to 19. Special allowance 2021 has been approved for 15 universities of Punjab including Lahore College for Women University, University of the Punjab, Lahore, Governor College University Faisalabad, Government College Women’s University Faisalabad, Government College Women, University Sialkot, University of Chakwal, University of Home Economics, Lahore, Islamia University of Bahawalpur, Emerson University, Multan, University of Information Technology, University of the Punjab, Lahore, University of Gujarat, University of Education, Lahore, Fatima Jinnah Women’s University, Rawalpindi , Government Sadiq College Women’s University, Bahawalpur and University of Engineering and Technology, Taxila.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

