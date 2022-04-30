Duration of load-shedding soars to 12 hours a day

LAHORE: The duration of load-shedding during the last week of the holy month of Ramazan has reached 12 hours a day as a shortfall of 1500 megawatt has led to forced shutdowns in the city.

The unannounced load-shedding of electricity is on the rise and a large number of grid stations are being repeatedly closed down due to the abnormal shortfall of 1500 megawatt, said sources from Lahore Electric Supply Company (Lesco).

According to the sources, the Lesco demand is 4800 megawatt while the National Power Control Centre was supplying 3300 megawatt electricity at present. There are repeated tripping in the system due to a shortfall of 150 megawatt and the consumers are worried about faults occurring to their electronic appliances.

