ANL 12.95 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.78%)
ASC 10.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.41%)
ASL 12.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-4.29%)
AVN 81.84 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.21%)
BOP 6.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.89%)
CNERGY 6.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-4.8%)
FFL 7.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.67%)
FNEL 6.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.82%)
GGGL 13.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.24%)
GGL 20.18 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.92%)
GTECH 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.43%)
HUMNL 7.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-5.3%)
KEL 2.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.73%)
KOSM 3.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.38%)
MLCF 33.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.81%)
PACE 3.45 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.17%)
PIBTL 6.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.39%)
PRL 17.30 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.82%)
PTC 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
SILK 1.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.82%)
SNGP 30.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-3.76%)
TELE 13.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-6.17%)
TPL 10.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.56%)
TPLP 20.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.92%)
TREET 32.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-2%)
TRG 78.90 Decreased By ▼ -2.45 (-3.01%)
UNITY 23.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.86%)
WAVES 14.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.5%)
WTL 1.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.18%)
YOUW 5.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.73%)
BR100 4,551 Decreased By -43.8 (-0.95%)
BR30 16,372 Decreased By -390.8 (-2.33%)
KSE100 45,249 Decreased By -283.9 (-0.62%)
KSE30 17,315 Decreased By -112.6 (-0.65%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 30, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

E-commerce market projected to generate $7.7bn revenue in 2022

Itrat Bashir 30 Apr, 2022

LAHORE: Pakistan’s e-commerce market is projected to generate US$7.666 billion revenue in 2022. As per the data released by Statista, a German company specialising in market and consumer data, the e-commerce market in Pakistan is growing; revenue is expected to show an annual growth rate of 6.09 percent between 2022 and 2025, resulting in a projected market volume of US$9.1 billion by 2025.

EcommerceDB, a subsidiary company of Statista, said that Pakistan was the 37th largest market for e-ecommerce with revenue of US$6 billion in 2021, placing it ahead of Iran. “With an increase of 45 percent, the Pakistani e-commerce market contributed to the worldwide growth rate of 29 percent in 2021,” it added.

Designer clothes shop topped the online store ranking for Pakistan in 2021. Data released by EcommerceDB, Limelight topped the list with a net sale of US$50 million, followed by Gul Ahmed Shop with a net sale of US$ 48 million. Khaadi stood at third place with a net sale of US$29 million, followed by Sana Safinaz and Alkaram Studio, with net sales of US$23 million and US$22 million, respectively.

The information technology experts believe that there is a huge potential for the e-commerce to grow in Pakistan. Pakistan is the fifth most populous country in the world, with the percentage of youth standing at 64 percent. Moreover, the internet has penetrated deeply into the heart of Pakistan.

As of January 2021, there were over 61 million internet users in Pakistan, an increase of 11 million users from the previous year. “These statistics clearly prove that Pakistan is a gold mine that can provide a great source of income for e-commerce entrepreneurs,” they added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

ecommerce market Pakistan’s e commerce market EcommerceDB Statista

Comments

1000 characters

E-commerce market projected to generate $7.7bn revenue in 2022

PLL seeks Rs150bn for spot cargoes

Reduction in power outage in next 10 days: govt

Govt buys spot LNG cargo for mid-May from Vitol

Fuel stock, load management: CPPA-G, NTDC asked to share data

Masjid-e-Nabvi incident: Saudi embassy confirms arrests

Rana vows action against hecklers

LHC asks NA Speaker to administer oath to Punjab CM-elect today

Agricultural tractor manufacturers: Third-party auditors to conduct cost audit

Ministries, divisions directed to comply with orders by the court

Turkey acquits Bloomberg journalists over article on lira fall

Read more stories