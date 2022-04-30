Fresh election demand: PTI decides to organise ‘million march’ after Eid

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) meeting of the senior party leaders, chaired by its chairman Imran Khan, Thursday, decided to hold a “million march” on Islamabad after Eidul Fitr to exert pressure on the government for holding fresh elections in the country.

The decision, according to the PTI sources, was made during a meeting of the senior party leaders, chaired by the PTI chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan and decided that two million people will be brought to Islamabad.

They said that a meeting of the core committee and parliamentary party would take place on May 9, 2022 in which the date of the “million march” would be decided. The meeting was also attended by party spokesperson in which the party chairman issued instruction to mobilise masses at the district and tehsil levels for the proposed “million march”. The meeting also discussed the strategy to promote the party’s narrative.

They said that the meeting also agreed on exposing the “foreign conspiracy” to what they believed was hatched to topple the PTI government. They said that the party chairman also issued instruction to the party’s social media team to vigorously propagate the party’s narrative on the social media platforms.

The meeting also discussed the government plans to file reference against former prime minister Imran Khan, President Dr Arif Alvi, former deputy speaker Qasim Suri and governor Punjab Sarfarz Cheema allegedly for violating the Constitution and decided to effectively counter the move through every platform, including on the judicial front.

A detailed briefing was given on the preparations ahead of Shab-e-Dua to be observed across the country. The meeting also condemned the alleged censorship of the media platforms by the government and targeted operations against journalists and decided to raise a strong voice for the rights of the journalists.

Speaking at the occasion, Imran Khan said that the tactics being adopted by the government allegedly imposed through a “foreign conspiracy” were condemnable. He said that the nation knows the “truth” and it will not accept the narratives of the “turncoats”. The PTI chairman said that “no to imported government” is the real voice of the nation.

