Attack on Suri: FIR lodged

ISLAMABAD: The city police on Friday registered a case against the unidentified persons who have attacked the former deputy speaker National Assembly, Qasim Suri, and his friends last night in the limits of Kohsar Police station.

Police have registered a first information report (FIR) on the request of Suri under Sections 148 (rioting while armed with deadly weapon), 149 (punishment for all members of an unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object), and 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC).

Suri said that he and his friends were waiting for Sehriat Kohsar market at early Friday morning, when some unidentified people attacked him and his friends. He alleged that the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) activists and guards of the Federal Minister for Narcotics Control, Shahzain Bugti, carried out the attack on him when he along with some guests was waiting for Sehri.

Soon after the incident, senior officials of the police reached the spot and brought the situation under control.

According to the complaint filed by Suri, he and his friends were waiting for Sehri in Kohsar Market. He said a group of 15 to 20 men arrived at the spot around 12:50am and began shouting slogans against the PTI. Suri alleged the men attacked him and his companions with rods, claiming that they meant to kill them.

He said that, one of his companions, Dr Arif, sustained an injury on his right eye during the incident.

He said that he and others present at the spot intervened and the attackers left in two white double cabin vehicles and one black V8. He requested the police take legal action against the attackers.

