Turkey starts buying wheat in tender

Reuters 30 Apr, 2022

HAMBURG: Turkey’s state grain board TMO has started making provisional purchases of wheat in a tender which closed on Friday supplies already in warehouses in Turkey with about 50,000 tonnes initially bought, traders said.

Two wheat tenders from the TMO close on Friday. One tender seeks about 210,000 tonnes of supplies already in warehouses in Turkey and the other about 270,000 tonnes for shipment to Turkey.

The lowest price paid in the initial 50,000 tonne purchased was estimated at around $409 a tonne ex warehouse for delivery to Samsun.

More purchases are expected later on Friday. The tonnages purchased in TMO’s tenders are provisional and still subject to final confirmation in coming days. Purchases can be reduced or cancelled completely.

