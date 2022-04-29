ANL 12.95 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.78%)
ASC 10.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.41%)
ASL 12.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-4.29%)
AVN 81.84 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.21%)
BOP 6.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.89%)
CNERGY 6.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-4.8%)
FFL 7.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.67%)
FNEL 6.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.82%)
GGGL 13.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.24%)
GGL 20.18 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.92%)
GTECH 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.43%)
HUMNL 7.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-5.3%)
KEL 2.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.73%)
KOSM 3.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.38%)
MLCF 33.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.81%)
PACE 3.45 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.17%)
PIBTL 6.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.39%)
PRL 17.30 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.82%)
PTC 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
SILK 1.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.82%)
SNGP 30.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-3.76%)
TELE 13.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-6.17%)
TPL 10.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.56%)
TPLP 20.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.92%)
TREET 32.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-2%)
TRG 78.90 Decreased By ▼ -2.45 (-3.01%)
UNITY 23.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.86%)
WAVES 14.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.5%)
WTL 1.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.18%)
YOUW 5.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.73%)
BR100 4,551 Decreased By -43.8 (-0.95%)
BR30 16,372 Decreased By -390.8 (-2.33%)
KSE100 45,249 Decreased By -283.9 (-0.62%)
KSE30 17,315 Decreased By -112.6 (-0.65%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,369
024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,527,956
10024hr
Sindh
576,769
Punjab
506,018
Balochistan
35,484
Islamabad
135,178
KPK
219,460
Ex-power minister slams govt, says ‘wrong decision making’ lead to load-shedding

  • Such loadshedding never happened in our time, says Hammad Azhar
BR Web Desk 29 Apr, 2022

Former Minister for Energy Hammad Azhar on Friday hit out at the government for "wrong decision making of the imported government" that has lead to the ongoing electricity outage across the country.

Taking to Twitter, the ex-minister said the government failed to take timely decisions on local gas diversions, adding that: “Pakistan Muslim League- Nawaz (PML-N) LNG contracts defaulted and all its dependence was placed on furnace oil and its stock was also depleted,"

The statement comes after Federal Minister for Power Khurram Dastgir in a press conference blamed fuel shortage and technical faults in the power plants for the country's power issues.

He said that the government is taking steps to ensure the situation improves from next month, as fuel availability improves. "In the coming days we also expect further gas allocations from the government, which would improve the load-shedding situation in the next 10 days,” he said.

The federal minister further said that roughly 2,000-3,000MW of additional power demand has been created in the system in a span of weeks, due to rising temperatures.

Meanwhile, Azhar said that due to Eid holidays, the electricity load of the industry will subside and the government is hoping to end load-shedding on the basis of these holidays. “Such load-shedding never happened in our time,” said Azhar.

Earlier, sources told Business Recorder that as much as 15,473MW electricity remains unavailable to the system due to scheduled outages, forced outages, system congestion, fuel shortage and fewer water releases from reservoirs, which could be the main reason for the massive unscheduled load-shedding across the country.

