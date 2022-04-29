ANL 12.95 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.78%)
ASC 10.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.41%)
ASL 12.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-4.29%)
AVN 81.84 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.21%)
BOP 6.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.89%)
CNERGY 6.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-4.8%)
FFL 7.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.67%)
FNEL 6.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.82%)
GGGL 13.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.24%)
GGL 20.18 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.92%)
GTECH 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.43%)
HUMNL 7.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-5.3%)
KEL 2.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.73%)
KOSM 3.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.38%)
MLCF 33.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.81%)
PACE 3.45 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.17%)
PIBTL 6.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.39%)
PRL 17.30 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.82%)
PTC 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
SILK 1.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.82%)
SNGP 30.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-3.76%)
TELE 13.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-6.17%)
TPL 10.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.56%)
TPLP 20.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.92%)
TREET 32.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-2%)
TRG 78.90 Decreased By ▼ -2.45 (-3.01%)
UNITY 23.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.86%)
WAVES 14.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.5%)
WTL 1.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.18%)
YOUW 5.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.73%)
BR100 4,551 Decreased By -43.8 (-0.95%)
BR30 16,372 Decreased By -390.8 (-2.33%)
KSE100 45,249 Decreased By -283.9 (-0.62%)
KSE30 17,315 Decreased By -112.6 (-0.65%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,369
024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,527,956
10024hr
Sindh
576,769
Punjab
506,018
Balochistan
35,484
Islamabad
135,178
KPK
219,460
Brecorder Logo
Apr 29, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

AstraZeneca beats Q1 estimates, keeps 2022 forecasts

Reuters 29 Apr, 2022

AstraZeneca on Friday beat first-quarter sales and profit expectations and stood by its forecasts for 2022 as newer therapies for kidney disease and rare conditions offset an expected decline in COVID-19 vaccine sales.

It expects sales of its antibody-based COVID-19 treatment, Evusheld, to grow this year, but that will be more than outweighed by a decline in sales of its vaccine developed with Oxford University amid growing competition, concerns about its shelf life and vaccine hesitancy.

The vaccine recorded $1.15 billion in sales in the quarter, the majority of which came from initial contracts, while the antibody treatment brought in $469 million.

The two-dose shot was AstraZeneca’s second best-selling product in 2021 with sales of $3.9 billion.

AstraZeneca’s total revenue jumped 60% to $11.39 billion for the three months ended March 31 on a constant-currency basis.

Core earnings of $1.89 per share were helped by strong sales of products such as Farxiga for diabetes and kidney and the vaccine.

Analysts on average were expecting profit of $1.70 per share on revenue of $10.85 billion, Refinitiv IBES data showed.

However, sales of its top three oncology drugs - Tagrisso, Imfinzi and Lynparza - missed consensus expectations.

Even though COVID-19 levels are beginning to wane, access to cancer diagnoses and treatment has still not rebounded to pre-pandemic levels.

AstraZeneca

Comments

1000 characters

AstraZeneca beats Q1 estimates, keeps 2022 forecasts

Power load-shedding situation to improve from May onwards: Dastgir

KE, Power Div wrangle over liability payment issue

15,473MW electricity still not available to system

Wrist watches from China: FBR fixes import values

Hamza Shehbaz moves LHC over delay in being sworn in as Punjab CM

Pakistan condemns terrorist attacks in Mazar-i-Sharif

New govt forms new economic advisory council

CDWP approves three development projects worth Rs15.78bn

India says talks with Pakistan only after ‘terror’ stops

MoU inked on construction of dam in Karak

Read more stories