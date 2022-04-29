ANL 12.95 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.78%)
ASC 10.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.41%)
ASL 12.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-4.29%)
AVN 81.84 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.21%)
BOP 6.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.89%)
CNERGY 6.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-4.8%)
FFL 7.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.67%)
FNEL 6.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.82%)
GGGL 13.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.24%)
GGL 20.18 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.92%)
GTECH 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.43%)
HUMNL 7.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-5.3%)
KEL 2.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.73%)
KOSM 3.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.38%)
MLCF 33.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.81%)
PACE 3.45 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.17%)
PIBTL 6.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.39%)
PRL 17.30 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.82%)
PTC 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
SILK 1.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.82%)
SNGP 30.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-3.76%)
TELE 13.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-6.17%)
TPL 10.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.56%)
TPLP 20.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.92%)
TREET 32.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-2%)
TRG 78.90 Decreased By ▼ -2.45 (-3.01%)
UNITY 23.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.86%)
WAVES 14.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.5%)
WTL 1.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.18%)
YOUW 5.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.73%)
BR100 4,551 Decreased By -43.8 (-0.95%)
BR30 16,372 Decreased By -390.8 (-2.33%)
KSE100 45,249 Decreased By -283.9 (-0.62%)
KSE30 17,315 Decreased By -112.6 (-0.65%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,369
024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,527,956
10024hr
Sindh
576,769
Punjab
506,018
Balochistan
35,484
Islamabad
135,178
KPK
219,460
Brecorder Logo
Apr 29, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Power tariff adjustment for 2QFY22: Rs36bn impact to be passed on to consumers?

Mushtaq Ghumman Updated 29 Apr, 2022

ISLAMABAD: National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) on Thursday agreed in principle to pass on financial impact of Rs 36 billion to the consumers of Discos for the second quarter (October –December) of FY 2021-22 under Quarterly Tariff Adjustment (QTA) mechanism.

The Authority comprising Chairman Tauseef H Farooqi, Vice Chairman Rafique Ahmad Shaikh and Member KP Anwar Maqsood Khan conducted the public hearing.

Initially, Discos had sought a positive adjustment of Rs 41 billion for the second quarter but later on almost all the companies revised their figures to Rs 36 billion. The revised figures of six Discos were displayed during the public hearing whereas revised figures of four companies were not available.

According to data shared with NEPRA, Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) has sought positive adjustment of Rs 4.404 billion for the second quarter. Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) Rs 11.599 billion, Gujranwala Electric Power Company (GEPCO) Rs 3.689 billion, Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) Rs 5.356 billion, Peshawar Electric Supply Company(PESCO) Rs 1.735 billion and Tribal Electric Supply Company (TESCO) Rs 1.237 billion.

Nepra allows Discos to raise tariffs for March

Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) sought positive adjustment of Rs 6.523 billion, Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) Rs 2.763 billion, Quetta Electric Supply Company (QESCO) Rs 223 million and Sukkur Electric Supply Company (SEPCO) negative adjustment of Rs 808 million. However, these four Discos have submitted their revised figures.

During the hearing, none of the officials had figures of electricity as indicative demand from power plants during the quarter, and quantity of electricity received by the Discos against the booking. These figures were necessary to find out how much electricity Discos did not get or provide and its impact is being passed on to the consumers as capacity charges.

Chief Financial Officers (CFOs) of LESCO and HESCO were not fully prepared with accurate figures to respond to the questions raised by the Authority.

A representative of Central Power Purchasing Agency- Guaranteed (CPPA-G) stated that Rs 22 billion are related to K-2 and Rs 16 billion to high-voltage, direct current (HVDC) transmission line.

It was also revealed that up to Rs 70 billion of Discos losses over and above the allowed losses, have become part of circular debt.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

nepra power tariff SEPCO HESCO Tauseef H Farooqi QTA 2QFY22

Comments

1000 characters

Power tariff adjustment for 2QFY22: Rs36bn impact to be passed on to consumers?

15,473MW electricity still not available to system

Wrist watches from China: FBR fixes import values

New govt forms new economic advisory council

CDWP approves three development projects worth Rs15.78bn

India says talks with Pakistan only after ‘terror’ stops

MoU inked on construction of dam in Karak

Government decides to file reference against Alvi, IK, others?

China cuts coal import taxes to zero to ensure energy supply

Government asked to end riba-based banking system by 2027

Read more stories