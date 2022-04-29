ANL 12.95 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.78%)
ASC 10.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.41%)
ASL 12.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-4.29%)
AVN 81.84 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.21%)
BOP 6.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.89%)
CNERGY 6.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-4.8%)
FFL 7.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.67%)
FNEL 6.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.82%)
GGGL 13.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.24%)
GGL 20.18 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.92%)
GTECH 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.43%)
HUMNL 7.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-5.3%)
KEL 2.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.73%)
KOSM 3.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.38%)
MLCF 33.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.81%)
PACE 3.45 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.17%)
PIBTL 6.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.39%)
PRL 17.30 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.82%)
PTC 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
SILK 1.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.82%)
SNGP 30.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-3.76%)
TELE 13.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-6.17%)
TPL 10.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.56%)
TPLP 20.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.92%)
TREET 32.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-2%)
TRG 78.90 Decreased By ▼ -2.45 (-3.01%)
UNITY 23.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.86%)
WAVES 14.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.5%)
WTL 1.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.18%)
YOUW 5.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.73%)
BR100 4,551 Decreased By -43.8 (-0.95%)
BR30 16,372 Decreased By -390.8 (-2.33%)
KSE100 45,249 Decreased By -283.9 (-0.62%)
KSE30 17,315 Decreased By -112.6 (-0.65%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,369
024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,527,956
10024hr
Sindh
576,769
Punjab
506,018
Balochistan
35,484
Islamabad
135,178
KPK
219,460
Brecorder Logo
Apr 29, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

ECP issues notices to 20 PTI dissident MNAs

Sardar Sikander Shaheen 29 Apr, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Faced with massive criticism from the former ruling party the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), over alleged inaction against the dissident party lawmakers, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Thursday sought written replies from 20 dissident PTI MNAs in the defection references against them.

One dissident lawmaker, Noor Alam Khan, challenged the ECP’s authority to hear the case.

His counsel took the plea that the ECP’s formation was not complete as its present strength was three out of five.

A three-member bench headed by Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja and comprising Nisar Ahmed Durrani and Shah Muhammad Jatoi reserved verdict on the objection, likely to be announced in the next hearing.

In the proceedings, Noor Alam Khan’s counsel argued that Alam did not cast his vote in the no-confidence motion against the then prime minister Imran Khan, and, therefore, Article 63-A was not applicable on him.

In addition, he said, neither Alam quit PTI nor did he join any other party.

The PTI’s counsel, Faisal Chaudhry, argued that it was “irresponsible” on part of the Parliament that the ECP’s formation was incomplete. “It is not the fault of the ECP if it remains incomplete,” he added. He said the ECP has complete authority to hear this case under Article 218 of the Constitution and the electoral body was bound to decide this case within 30 days under Article 63-A.

The 20 MNAs against whom the PTI has filed references are: Noor Alam Khan, Dr Mohammad Afzal Khan Dhandla, Nawab Sher Waseer, Raja Riaz Ahmad, Ahmed Hussain Dehar, Rana Mohammad Qasim Noon, Asim Nazeer, Amjad Farooq Khosa, Aamir Liaquat Hussain, Chaudhry Farrukh Altaf, Syed Mobeen Ahmed, Sayed Sami-ul-Hassan Gillani, Mohammad Abdul Ghaffar Wattoo, Sayed Basit Ahmad Sultan, Aamir Talal Gopang, Sardar Riaz Mehmood Khan Mazari, Ramesh Kumar Vankwani, Wajiha Qamar, Nuzhat Pathan, and Javeria Zafar

The commission adjourned the case hearing till May 6, which coincides with the hearing of the case against the PTI’s 26 MPAs from the Punjab Assembly.

In a related development that is likely to further escalate the hostility between the electoral body and former ruling party, the ECP has written a letter to the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA), seeking record of the statements made by the PTI chief Imran Khan regarding the ECP and the CEC in Peshawar on Tuesday.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

CEC ECP Sultan Sikandar Raja 20 PTI dissident MNAs ECP’s authority

Comments

1000 characters

ECP issues notices to 20 PTI dissident MNAs

KE, Power Div wrangle over liability payment issue

15,473MW electricity still not available to system

Wrist watches from China: FBR fixes import values

New govt forms new economic advisory council

CDWP approves three development projects worth Rs15.78bn

India says talks with Pakistan only after ‘terror’ stops

MoU inked on construction of dam in Karak

Government decides to file reference against Alvi, IK, others?

China cuts coal import taxes to zero to ensure energy supply

Government asked to end riba-based banking system by 2027

Read more stories