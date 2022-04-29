ANL 12.95 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.78%)
Apr 29, 2022
Mega money-laundering, Park Lane cases: AC adjourns hearing of both cases till May 18

Recorder Report 29 Apr, 2022

ISLAMABAD: The Accountability Court Islamabad on Thursday adjourned hearing of mega money laundering and Park Lane cases till May 18 against former president Asif Ali Zardari, his sister Faryal Talpur, and others due to non-availability of the defense counsel of the main accused to argue over acquittal application filed by the main accused and the other accused under the National Accountability (second amendment) Ordinance 2021.

The Accountability Court-II judge, Muhammad Azam Khan, while hearing the mega money laundering case against Zardari, his sister and others and the Park Lane case against Zardari and others adjourned the hearing of both the cases till May 18 due to absence of Zardari’s counsel Farooq H Naek.

During the hearing, associate of Zardari and FaryalTalpur’s lead counsel’s associate Barrister Shiraz Rajpar as well as lawyers of the other accused filed separate applications seeking one-day exemption from appearing before it which the court approved.

NAB prosecutor Usman Masood, defence counsel Arshad Tabrez, and associate of Zadari’s lead counsel Barrister Shiraz appeared before the court.

Zardari’s lead counsel’s associate told the court that Naek was busy before other the court due to which was not able to argue before the court; therefore, he requested the court to adjourn the case.

The court approved his request and adjourned hearing of both the cases till May 18.

The NAB had nominated Zardari, Faryal Talpur, Hussain Lawai, Anwar Majid, Abdul Ghani Majeed, Taha Raza, Arif Khan, Muhammad Umair, Syed Hussain Faisal Shah Jamote, Azam Wazir Khan, Nimr Majid, Mustafa Z Majid, Ali Kemal Malik, M Younas Kudwavi, Zain Malik, Haji Haroon, Khawaja Muhammad Salman Younus, Pir Darvesh Khan, Imran Khan, Muhammad Aurangzeb, and Bilal Shaikh, in the supplementary reference filed in connection with mega money laundering case.

Those who were nominated by the NAB in the supplementary reference filed in connection with the Park Lane case included Zardari, Muhammad Iqbal Memon, director Park Lane Company, M/s Park Lane Estate (Private) Limited, Muhammad Iqbal Khan Noori director M/s Parthenon (Pvt) Ltd, Muhammad Hanif Accountant M/s Park Lane Estate, M/s Parthenon (Pvt) Limited, an incorporated entity bearing certificate of incorporation under the provision of the Companies Ordinance 1984, and Hussain Lawai, former president Arif Habib Bank, and the Summit Bank.

The other accused included Abdul Ghani Majid, shareholder/director Regent Service (Pvt) Ltd multiple companies known as Omni Group, Khawaja Anwar Majid, shareholder director Omni Group, Taha Raza public relationship manager Arif Habib Bank now Summit Bank, Farooq Abdullah area branch manager HBL, Uzair Naeem former AVP Summit Bank, M/s Tracom (Pvt) Ltd through GM south-an incorporated entity bearing certificate of incorporation under the provision of the companies office, Muhammad Saleem Faisal, General Manager (GM) M/s Tracom (Pvt) Limited, and Zahir Ismail.

