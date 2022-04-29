Buzdar faces awkward situation

LAHORE: Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar had to face awkward situation in the joint parliamentary party meeting of the PTI-PML-Q, here on Thursday.

The MPAs of the parliamentary party told Usman Buzdar that being the CM he is chief executive of Punjab but reshuffle in bureaucracy is being made. They asked Usman Buzdar to show his authority, summon CS and IGP, to explain their position as to whom orders they are obeying.

Sardar Usman Buzdar told media informally that he is taking decisions in accordance with law. When asked as to why delay is being caused in the oath of Hamza Shehbaz, CM-elect, Buzdar said that matter is subjudice. He said that he would follow the Constitution and law.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022