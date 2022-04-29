IHC asks FIA official not to ‘harass’ anchorperson, others

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday directed the director general (DG) Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) not to harass anchorperson Arshad Sharif and other journalists.

A single bench of Chief Justice Athar Minallah issued the directions after hearing the petition of Arshad Sharif who sought protection against the alleged harassment of the FIA.

In its written order, the IHC bench directed the director general, FIA as well the Inspector General of Police, Islamabad Capital Territory to nominate their respective authorised representatives to appear before the Court on Friday (today) at 10:30 am.

The chief justice directed the agency officials to ensure that the petitioner, Arshad Sharif, nor any other journalist is unnecessarily harassed nor dealt with otherwise than in accordance with the law.

The petitioner’s counsel told the court that he was instructed by his client Arshad Sharif, last night to approach the court because he was being harassed. The counsel further contended that since last night, he has not been able to establish contact with him and that there are reasonable grounds to believe that the respondent (FIA) has malafidely and illegally detained the petitioner.

He also contended that the fundamental rights of the petitioner and other persons engaged in the journalism are being violated by the respondents. After hearing the arguments, the bench issued notices to the respondents for filing report and para wise comments and adjourned the hearing till Friday (today).

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022