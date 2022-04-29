Power sector companies: Dastgir orders evaluation of performance of all BoDs

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Power, Eng Khurram Dastgir Khan has expressed disappointment over the way the public sector companies have been managed through a peculiar group of directors with same organizational background.

Well informed sources told Business Recorder that the minister has instructed to evaluate the performance of all BoDs and management of power sector companies as required under the National Electricity Policy and Corporate Governance Rules for PSCs. “Till this evaluation, he has directed BoDs of these companies not to take any decision that may have financial implications”, the sources maintained.

