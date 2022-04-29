ANL 12.95 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.78%)
Murad approves enhancement of JPMC budget, bedding capacity

Recorder Report 29 Apr, 2022

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has decided to enhance the number of beds and size of the annual budget of the Jinnah Post Medical Centre (JPMC) from next financial year. He took this decision while meeting with Executive Director Prof Shahid of JPMC here at CM House.

The Executive Director briefing the chief minister said that the JPMC was a 2208 bedded facility which needed to be enhanced. At this the chief minister directed the Executive director to enhance the bed capacity of the hospital for which his government would provide necessary funds in the next financial year.

Discussing the financial issues of the hospital, the chief minister decided to double the budget of the JPMC from next financial year. He also vowed to enhance the medicine budget of the hospital.

Shah directed Prof Shahid Rasool to outsource the security and janitorial services of the hospital.

Discussing the Robotic surgery system installed in the JPMC, the chief minister urged Executive Director JPMC to strengthen it further and extend the facility through satellite centres in district headquarter hospitals of other districts of the province.

On the request of the JPMC Executive Director, the chief minister increased the house job slots of the institute by another 100 seats. Shah directed the JPMC administration to hold departmental promotion committee (DPC) meetings for all the cadres and promote the eligible candidates.

The chief minister also approved hiring of more professors, associate, and assistant professors to meet the requirement of Jinnah Sindh Medical University facility.

