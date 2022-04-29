Governor meets delegations

LAHORE: Governor Punjab Omer Sarfraz Cheema said on Thursday that no power in the world can harm us if we as a nation adhere to “La ilaha illa Allah.”

“Time is not far away when we will be recognized as a self sufficient nation in the world,” the governor said while talking to different delegations at Governor House Lahore.

The governor said that the nation had seen decades later that democratic government and establishment were on one page which was not acceptable to the anti-state elements so the conspiracy was hatched from day one. He said that external conspiracy was also hatched against the natural alliance to harm the government and national interest.

