ANL 12.95 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.78%)
ASC 10.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.41%)
ASL 12.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-4.29%)
AVN 81.84 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.21%)
BOP 6.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.89%)
CNERGY 6.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-4.8%)
FFL 7.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.67%)
FNEL 6.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.82%)
GGGL 13.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.24%)
GGL 20.18 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.92%)
GTECH 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.43%)
HUMNL 7.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-5.3%)
KEL 2.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.73%)
KOSM 3.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.38%)
MLCF 33.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.81%)
PACE 3.45 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.17%)
PIBTL 6.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.39%)
PRL 17.30 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.82%)
PTC 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
SILK 1.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.82%)
SNGP 30.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-3.76%)
TELE 13.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-6.17%)
TPL 10.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.56%)
TPLP 20.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.92%)
TREET 32.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-2%)
TRG 78.90 Decreased By ▼ -2.45 (-3.01%)
UNITY 23.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.86%)
WAVES 14.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.5%)
WTL 1.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.18%)
YOUW 5.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.73%)
BR100 4,551 Decreased By -43.8 (-0.95%)
BR30 16,372 Decreased By -390.8 (-2.33%)
KSE100 45,249 Decreased By -283.9 (-0.62%)
KSE30 17,315 Decreased By -112.6 (-0.65%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,369
024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,527,956
10024hr
Sindh
576,769
Punjab
506,018
Balochistan
35,484
Islamabad
135,178
KPK
219,460
Development of Peshawar: City mayor, Azerbaijan envoy join hands

Recorder Report 29 Apr, 2022

PESHAWAR: City Mayor Peshawar, Haji Zubair Ali and the Ambassador of Azerbaijan, Khazar Farhadove have joined hands for the development of the Peshawar city.

The Ambassador of Azerbaijan on Thursday visited the offices of the Capital Metropolitan Government Peshawar wherein he met with the City Mayor Haji Zubair Ali. Director General (DG) Capital Metropolitan Government, Arshad Ali Zubair, former DG Mian Shafiq-ur-Rehman and other authorities also attended the meeting.

During the meeting Mayor Peshawar and Azeri Ambassador discussed matters relating to the development of Peshawar, Pak-Azerbaijan bilateral trade and exchanged of traders’ delegations.

Azeri Ambassador congratulated Haji Zubair Ali on his election as Mayor Peshawar and said that Peshawar is an historic city and globally famous for hospitality. He said that Peshawar and Azerbaijan have similar culture and life and traditions.

He further said that they will jointly work with Capital Metropolitan Government for the development of the city and will bring forward formal projects in this connection.

Mayor Peshawar Haji Zubair Ali said that Pakistan and Azerbaijan are enjoying brotherly relations and will take all possible steps for bringing further improvement in them.

He said that formal planning has been made for the development and welfare of the people of Peshawar, saying all capabilities would be utilized for provision of health and education facilities to the people at their doorsteps.

He said that further efforts would be made for promotion of bilateral trade between Pakistan and Azerbaijan and exchange of trade delegations to bring the people of both countries closer to each other.

Later, Mayor Peshawar Haji Zubair Ali and Ambassador of Azerbaijan exchanged shields while the former also thanked him on his visit to the offices of the Capital Metropolitan Government Peshawar.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Ambassador of Azerbaijan City Mayor Peshawar Haji Zubair Ali Khazar Farhadov Peshawar city development

