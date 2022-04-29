Development of Peshawar: City mayor, Azerbaijan envoy join hands

PESHAWAR: City Mayor Peshawar, Haji Zubair Ali and the Ambassador of Azerbaijan, Khazar Farhadove have joined hands for the development of the Peshawar city.

The Ambassador of Azerbaijan on Thursday visited the offices of the Capital Metropolitan Government Peshawar wherein he met with the City Mayor Haji Zubair Ali. Director General (DG) Capital Metropolitan Government, Arshad Ali Zubair, former DG Mian Shafiq-ur-Rehman and other authorities also attended the meeting.

During the meeting Mayor Peshawar and Azeri Ambassador discussed matters relating to the development of Peshawar, Pak-Azerbaijan bilateral trade and exchanged of traders’ delegations.

Azeri Ambassador congratulated Haji Zubair Ali on his election as Mayor Peshawar and said that Peshawar is an historic city and globally famous for hospitality. He said that Peshawar and Azerbaijan have similar culture and life and traditions.

He further said that they will jointly work with Capital Metropolitan Government for the development of the city and will bring forward formal projects in this connection.

Mayor Peshawar Haji Zubair Ali said that Pakistan and Azerbaijan are enjoying brotherly relations and will take all possible steps for bringing further improvement in them.

He said that formal planning has been made for the development and welfare of the people of Peshawar, saying all capabilities would be utilized for provision of health and education facilities to the people at their doorsteps.

He said that further efforts would be made for promotion of bilateral trade between Pakistan and Azerbaijan and exchange of trade delegations to bring the people of both countries closer to each other.

Later, Mayor Peshawar Haji Zubair Ali and Ambassador of Azerbaijan exchanged shields while the former also thanked him on his visit to the offices of the Capital Metropolitan Government Peshawar.

