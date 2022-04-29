SRB chairman inaugurates POS control room

KARACHI: Chairman Sindh Revenue Board Dr Wasif Ali Memon inaugurated a fully automated POS Control Room established at SRB headquarters. This control room shall ensure proper implementation of SRB-POS system by real-time monitoring of business activities of the integrated persons and also facilitate the persons integrated or liable to be integrated.

The Sindh Revenue Board (SRB), Karachi, notified SRB-POS, (a real time invoicing system) on February 21, 2022, specifying, the persons liable to be integrated with SRB’s POS system.

The objective of the POS integration requirement is to plug possible leakages in Sindh sales tax revenue and thus optimising revenue collection. The SRB-POS control room is capable of real-time data transmission, monitoring through advanced features like Heat Maps, Business Intelligence Tools and also, capable to handle multiple complaints simultaneously.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022