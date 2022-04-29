ANL 12.95 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.78%)
ASC 10.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.41%)
ASL 12.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-4.29%)
AVN 81.84 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.21%)
BOP 6.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.89%)
CNERGY 6.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-4.8%)
FFL 7.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.67%)
FNEL 6.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.82%)
GGGL 13.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.24%)
GGL 20.18 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.92%)
GTECH 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.43%)
HUMNL 7.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-5.3%)
KEL 2.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.73%)
KOSM 3.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.38%)
MLCF 33.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.81%)
PACE 3.45 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.17%)
PIBTL 6.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.39%)
PRL 17.30 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.82%)
PTC 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
SILK 1.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.82%)
SNGP 30.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-3.76%)
TELE 13.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-6.17%)
TPL 10.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.56%)
TPLP 20.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.92%)
TREET 32.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-2%)
TRG 78.90 Decreased By ▼ -2.45 (-3.01%)
UNITY 23.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.86%)
WAVES 14.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.5%)
WTL 1.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.18%)
YOUW 5.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.73%)
BR100 4,551 Decreased By -43.8 (-0.95%)
BR30 16,372 Decreased By -390.8 (-2.33%)
KSE100 45,249 Decreased By -283.9 (-0.62%)
KSE30 17,315 Decreased By -112.6 (-0.65%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,369
024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,527,956
10024hr
Sindh
576,769
Punjab
506,018
Balochistan
35,484
Islamabad
135,178
KPK
219,460
Brecorder Logo
Apr 29, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

EU confusion over Russia’s rubles for gas demand

AFP 29 Apr, 2022

BRUSSELS: EU countries scrambled Thursday to make sense of Russia’s decision to cut gas flows to Poland and Bulgaria, eager to maintain supply while steering clear of violating sanctions against Moscow.

On Tuesday, Russia’s Gazprom announced the halt of gas to both countries after not receiving payment in rubles from the two EU members.

The energy giant said the countries had violated an order by Russian President Vladimir Putin that payments for gas be made only in Russia’s currency and not dollars or euros.

The demand for rubles is largely interpreted as a ploy by the Kremlin to weaponise its gas supply and create legal loopholes in sanctions decided by the EU against Russia for its invasion of Ukraine.

To meet its demand, Russia ordered that energy companies from “unfriendly countries” change their gas payments into rubles at Gazprombank, a request that some in the EU, including Germany, said did not break sanction rules.

“The payments will be made in euros and then transferred by Gazprombank into a so-called K account,” said German Economy Minister Robert Habeck, whose country is hugely dependent on Russian gas.

“That’s the path that we’re taking, that’s the path that Europe has shown us, that is the path that’s compatible with sanctions,” he added.

But others, including the European Commission, which drafts sanctions for the EU, warned that the transfer could constitute a violation, putting gas importers in legal danger. “If the contract stipulates that payments should be made in euros or in dollars, then the company’s obligation ends once it has made that payment in euros or dollars,” EU spokesman Eric Mamer said.

“If the payment takes place in rubles, then we are no longer talking about the agreed contract and we’re talking about a circumvention of the sanctions,” he said.

Bulgaria said its state energy firm had refused to meet Gazprom’s new payment terms, calling them “politically influenced”.

“If you look at it from a corporate perspective, there’s not a sensible person that would sign this,” Bulgarian Energy Minister Alexander Nikolov told reporters in Brussels.

To clear up the confusion, European energy ministers are holding an emergency meeting on Monday and will ask the commission, the EU’s executive, to give clearer legal advice on how to deal with Russia’s gas demands.

Member countries have expressed “some frustration on the commission’s guidance that has been interpreted in different ways by member states”, an EU diplomat said, on condition of anonymity.

Last year, Russia supplied 32 percent of the total gas demand of the European Union and Britain, up from 25 percent in 2009, according to the International Energy Agency.

GAS EU sanctions Gazprom Eric Mamer rubles

Comments

1000 characters

EU confusion over Russia’s rubles for gas demand

KE, Power Div wrangle over liability payment issue

15,473MW electricity still not available to system

Wrist watches from China: FBR fixes import values

New govt forms new economic advisory council

CDWP approves three development projects worth Rs15.78bn

India says talks with Pakistan only after ‘terror’ stops

MoU inked on construction of dam in Karak

Government decides to file reference against Alvi, IK, others?

China cuts coal import taxes to zero to ensure energy supply

Government asked to end riba-based banking system by 2027

Read more stories