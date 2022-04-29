ANL 12.95 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.78%)
ASC 10.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.41%)
ASL 12.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-4.29%)
AVN 81.84 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.21%)
BOP 6.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.89%)
CNERGY 6.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-4.8%)
FFL 7.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.67%)
FNEL 6.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.82%)
GGGL 13.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.24%)
GGL 20.18 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.92%)
GTECH 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.43%)
HUMNL 7.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-5.3%)
KEL 2.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.73%)
KOSM 3.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.38%)
MLCF 33.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.81%)
PACE 3.45 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.17%)
PIBTL 6.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.39%)
PRL 17.30 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.82%)
PTC 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
SILK 1.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.82%)
SNGP 30.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-3.76%)
TELE 13.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-6.17%)
TPL 10.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.56%)
TPLP 20.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.92%)
TREET 32.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-2%)
TRG 78.90 Decreased By ▼ -2.45 (-3.01%)
UNITY 23.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.86%)
WAVES 14.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.5%)
WTL 1.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.18%)
YOUW 5.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.73%)
BR100 4,551 Decreased By -43.8 (-0.95%)
BR30 16,372 Decreased By -390.8 (-2.33%)
KSE100 45,249 Decreased By -283.9 (-0.62%)
KSE30 17,315 Decreased By -112.6 (-0.65%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,369
024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,527,956
10024hr
Sindh
576,769
Punjab
506,018
Balochistan
35,484
Islamabad
135,178
KPK
219,460
Raw sugar futures rise as Brazil output data disappoints

Reuters 29 Apr, 2022

LONDON: Raw sugar futures rose on Thursday after data showed top producer Brazil’s sugarcane crush fell sharply in the first half of April, though a strong dollar kept gains in check.

SUGAR

May raw sugar, which expires on Friday, rose 1.7% to 19.35 cents per lb at 1626 GMT, having hit its lowest level since March 18 at 18.80 cents on Wednesday.

Brazil’s center-south sugarcane crushing fell 66.9% in the first half of April versus a year ago, sharply below market expectations.

On the downside, however, the dollar index rose to its highest in five years versus a currency basket on Thursday. A stronger US currency makes dollar-priced commodities such as sugar costlier for non-US investors.

Rabobank said it expects sugar prices to average 19.60 cents in the third quarter, up from 19.30 cents in the second, given potential Russian energy export disruptions, global fertiliser shortages and tensions linked to the forthcoming Brazilian election.

August white sugar rose 0.7% to $527.10 a tonne.

COFFEE

July arabica coffee rose 0.4% to $2.1640 per lb, having hit the lowest level since March 30 at $2.1455 on Wednesday. “Demand is the overriding concern (in coffee). Increasing chances of a prolonged war and recession in Europe lead to caution, especially given very high prices and a drop in disposable income,” Rabobank said in a note.

July robusta coffee rose 0.8% to $2,049 a tonne.

COCOA

July New York cocoa rose 1.3% to $2,570 a tonne, recovering some ground after Tuesday’s fall to an eight-week low of $2,478.

Cocoa, like coffee, is under pressure from concerns over weak demand.

July London cocoa rose 1.4% to 1,806 pounds per tonne.

