KARACHI: On Tuesday, at PMEX the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS/FX and indices was recorded at PKR 18.748 billion and the number of lots traded at 13,422.

Major business was contributed by Gold amounting to PKR 6.051 billion, followed by Currencies through COTS (PKR 3.973 billion), NSDQ 100 (PKR 3.334 billion), Crude Oil (PKR 1.555 billion), DJ (PKR 1.310 billion), Silver (PKR 1.189 billion), Natural Gas (PKR 642.709 million), SP 500 (PKR 399.723 million), Platinum (PKR 122.582 million), Copper (PKR 95.525 million) and Japan Equity (PKR 73.682 million).

